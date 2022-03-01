Applied Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen and Barclays Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March:
Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 7, 2022
Panel Time: 9:10 – 10:10 a.m. ET
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
Presentation Time: 10:15 – 10:40 a.m. ET
Webcast information for the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference Orphan Neuro panel discussion and Barclays Global Healthcare Conference presentation will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Applied Therapeutics website at www.appliedtherapeutics.com. A replay will also be available following the webcast.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. Applied Therapeutics' portfolio includes three Phase 3 programs for diseases with high unmet medical need and no approved treatment options. The Company's lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia and SORD Deficiency. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart.
To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx. A copy of the Company's February 2022 Corporate Presentation is posted to the Investor Relations section of Applied Therapeutics' website.
Contacts
Investors:
Maeve Conneighton, Eric Kasper
(212) 600-1902 or
appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com
Media:
media@appliedtherapeutics.com
