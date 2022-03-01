Walden Biosciences Announces Participation at 4th Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development (CKD) Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney disease, today announced that Alexander Duncan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Walden Biosciences, will lead a seminar and participate in a panel discussion at the 4th Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development (previously CKD3) Summit taking place March 1-3, 2022, in Boston.
Panel Discussion Details:
- Title: How Can We Invigorate AKI Drug Development? Identifying Novel Targets & Establishing a Pathway to Surmount Challenges in Biomarkers & Precision Medicine
- Date/Time: March 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
Seminar Details:
- Title: Keeping Kidneys Calm & Carrying on Working
- Date/Time: March 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
Dr. Duncan's focus in both the seminar and the panel discussion is centered on enhancing the awareness of the cutting-edge drug development underway at Walden Biosciences in renal diseases. Walden is pursuing a novel, multi-disciplinary approach to treating both rare and common kidney diseases that has the potential to prevent damage and restore kidney function.
The CKD Summit is the definitive industry forum dedicated to presenting actionable insights into how the latest scientific research is being applied to pipeline progress in chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit the CKD Summit website at https://ckd3-summit.com/.
About Walden Biosciences
Walden Biosciences is a private, venture-backed biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough medicines to reverse the progression of both rare and common forms of kidney disease. Founded by world-renowned renal experts, the Company is applying a novel, multi-disciplinary approach that directly targets the kidneys to prevent damage and restore kidney function. Walden has active programs that address two novel targets for therapeutic intervention: soluble urokinase plasminogen activating receptor (suPAR) and dynamin. Targeting both suPAR and dynamin may be beneficial across numerous types of renal disease. Walden was launched in late 2020 with a $51 million Series A round of financing led by Arch Venture Partners with participation from other leading venture capital firms. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.
