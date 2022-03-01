Lake Nona Wave Hotel Debuts With Floor-to-Ceiling View Smart Windows in Every Room

The largest hotel in the world with smart windows now open



Wave Hotel is a central feature of fast-growing Lake Nona, a community that uses technology to enhance people's health and productivity

View Smart Windows have been installed in five buildings in Lake Nona, with plans to include them in more than 30 additional buildings

ORLANDO, Fla., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. VIEW ("View"), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its Smart Windows have been installed in every room at the new high-tech Lake Nona Wave Hotel.

The hotel, billed as " the most technologically advanced hotel in the world ," recently opened in December. All 234 guest rooms, including 16 one-bedroom suites and two penthouse suites feature floor-to-ceiling View Smart Windows that use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, keeping guests cool and comfortable without the need for blinds.

"With the Lake Nona Wave Hotel, we set out to integrate technology and hospitality in ways that delight hotel guests and improve their health and well-being," said Jamie Bruce, Vice President, Hotel Portfolio at Tavistock Development Company, the developer of the Lake Nona community. "View Smart Windows align with every dimension of that quest—from delivering an unparalleled guest experience to enhancing guest wellness and improving sustainability."

By maximizing access to natural light and outdoor views, View Smart Windows measurably improve occupant health and wellness. A recent study found that people living in homes with View Smart Windows slept an average of 16 minutes longer each night and reported 11 percent less anxiety and 9 percent less stress compared to those living in equivalent homes with traditional windows and blinds.

"View Smart Windows are a focal point among the innovative new technologies on display at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel and featured in many new buildings under construction in Lake Nona," said Tavistock Development Company President Nick Beucher. "Our partnership with View is a critical part of our strategy to reimagine the built environment to improve how people live, travel, and work."

View has worked with Tavistock Development Company on multiple buildings across Lake Nona , the 17-square-mile visionary community minutes away from Orlando International Airport. View Smart Windows have been installed in five buildings in Lake Nona across office, retail and hospitality projects and will be installed in more than 30 additional buildings.

"With Lake Nona, Tavistock is fundamentally reshaping the way that not only buildings, but entire cities are designed, built, and experienced," said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View. "Lake Nona showcases what's possible when smart building technologies are thematically integrated across the entire spectrum of real estate—from offices to hotels, apartments, hospitals, and more. We could not be more excited to partner with Tavistock to define and demonstrate the city of the future."

Lake Nona Wave Hotel's use of technology includes one of the world's largest fleets of autonomous shuttles, the largest single-use facility of TOTO smart toilets, voice-automated in-room controls, and Rosie, the hotel's robot butler, who complements food and drink delivery for events.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and unobstructed views while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into over 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

About Lake Nona Wave Hotel

With a striking façade of curved glass inspired by a wavelength of energy, the newly opened Lake Nona Wave Hotel situated in the heart of Orlando's thriving Lake Nona neighborhood features 216 guest rooms, 16 one-bedroom suites, and two penthouse suites. Guests and visitors alike can bask in an experience elevated by technology yet grounded in wellbeing; immerse in an enchanting tropical Sculpture Garden brimming with a collection of eight world-renowned sculptures plus a collection of vibrant art throughout the hotel; find inner peace and fitness at the nearby, first-ever Dr. Deepak Chopra's Mind-Body Zone and Spa as well as Lake Nona Performance Club; soak up the sun on the colorful pool deck; savor artful plates and Instagram-worthy cocktails at three destination dining concepts; and more. Boasting an extensive roster of technology partners, the hotel is home to Well+ech by Wave, a collection of accommodations with an ever-evolving showcase of the latest innovations in wellness. www.lakenonawavehotel.com

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration have drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona's attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining, and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida's beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, please visit: www.lakenona.com .

