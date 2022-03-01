Shining Life Laser Delivers Permanent Hair Reduction and Vascular Lesion Removal with the Astanza MeDioStar in Fruit Cove, Florida

Fruit Cove, Florida, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents in Fruit Cove, Florida, can now receive permanent hair reduction and vascular lesion removal at Shining Life Laser and Wellness Center. The up-and-coming laser practice uses the industry-leading Astanza MeDioStar diode laser to remove unwanted hair and unsightly spider veins for all skin types. Shining Life Laser and Wellness Center's mission is to provide the most comfortable treatments and long-lasting results in addition to unparalleled customer care.

"We founded Shining Life Laser and Wellness Center to make smooth, blemish-free skin attainable for individuals in our community," said Amy Hutto, owner. "We made it a priority to invest in the best laser technology to ensure our clients received the fastest, safest, and most effective hair and vascular lesion removal results throughout Fruit Cove. But more importantly, we aim to provide the utmost care and sincerity for all of our clients throughout their laser aesthetic journey."

The Astanza MeDioStar is a revolutionary diode laser that delivers long-lasting permanent hair reduction for all patient skin types, including newly tanned skin. The MeDioStar produces two unique wavelengths–810 nm and 940 nm­–to ensure optimal melanin absorption in hair and hemoglobin in vascular lesions while protecting the surrounding skin tissue. The MeDioStar also uses integrated skin cooling technology to immediately alleviate the skin and reduce the risk of thermal injury before each treatment pulse.

"Shining Life Laser and Wellness Center prioritizes exceptional care as well as great results," said Joshua Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. "Astanza couldn't be happier to have the MeDioStar laser represented by such a hard-working and compassionate team. We're excited for Fruit Cove residents to experience the long-lasting hair removal results and advanced vascular lesion treatments offered by the MeDioStar."

To celebrate Shining Life Laser and Wellness Center's grand opening, if a client books their first session in March, it will be as low as $50. If they book their second session before they leave, they will receive 15% off that second session.

About Shining Life Laser and Wellness Center

Shining Life Laser and Wellness Center is a laser specialty practice that offers advanced laser hair removal and vascular lesion removal featuring the Astanza MeDioStar diode laser. The family-owned business aims to help clients feel happy and comfortable in their skin through innovative laser treatments.

Shining Life Laser and Wellness Center offers affordable treatment packages and special discounts. To learn more or book an appointment, call (904) 540-0892 or visit http://shininglifelaser.com/. Shining Life Laser and Wellness Center is located at 1820 State Road 13, Suite 6, Fruit Cove, FL 32259.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a "Great Place to Work."

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com