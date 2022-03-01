New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Cleaning Products Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240982/?utm_source=GNW

These are available in the form of alkaline, acidic or even neutral depending upon the use of it. Active ingredients in cleaning products are mineral acids & chelates. The alkaline cleaning and washing products include strong bases such as sodium hydroxide because they dissolve grease, fats, oil as well as protein-based deposits.



The main reason for the availability of commercial cleaning products in larger quantities is that the commercial settings are usually large from most households. By the availability of bigger containers, the need for multiple purchases is eliminated along with the shortage of products in the middle of cleaning sessions which not only reduces the time wastage but also saves them money.



Furthermore, the manufacturers of commercial cleaning products are well known for the perfect combination of various chemicals. Thus, by the use of the right chemicals in the formulation and the proper use, the commercial cleaning products are ensured as safe for use. Moreover, many of the manufacturers are now shifting towards the use of eco-friendly ingredients in their cleaning products.



Various cleaning products with multiple functions are available in the market which is perfect for household use and eliminates the need for different products for different cleaning purposes. But such kind of single multi-purpose cleaning product may not be ideal for commercial use. Commercial cleaning products are generally developed in a manner to targets a specific surface or material. Various kinds of cleaners are available to perform cleaning of certain materials such as stainless steel, glass, wood, ceramic, carpet and plastic, etc.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The widespread COVID-19 pandemic has affected each sector across the world. The commercial cleaning product market is also affected by the pandemic negatively because of the disruption in supply chains as well as reduced production due to less availability of raw material. China is among the major producer of commercial cleaning products in the world. The strict restrictions on import & export and lockdown in the country affected the industrial activities in China. The commercial cleaning product market has recorded a decrease in demand mainly in the first and second quarters of 2020.



Moreover, the North American & European countries such as the US, Canada, Spain, and Italy would witness a negative impact on their growth due to the ban on exporting items from China. . The profit margins of the commercial cleaning products will also be affected. However, the price for the cleaning products is expected to increase during the post COVID period.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising awareness of hygiene



Consumers are willing to pay more for cleaning products. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness of personal hygiene and focus on communal hygiene. Also, the spread of various infectious diseases is rising the demand for commercial cleaning products. The rising concern regarding the safety and social & self-actualization needs to control and dispose the garbage in hygienic manners are also surging demand for cleaning products.



Increasing Demand for Natural Products to Boost Market Growth



These days chemicals is becoming a part of the routine which is affecting the environment as well as the people brutally. Due to this, a major number of consumers are shifting towards the use of natural products which are eco-friendly and do not harm the environment and the health of consumers. The rising trend of using natural products is increasing the demand for green cleaning products.



Market Restraining Factors:



High Prices



Price is the major factor affecting the demand for any product in the market, especially in less developed countries. The cleaning products are high in cost due to the use of expensive chemicals in the production. Also, the strict restrictions imposed by the government for use of various chemicals have left the manufacturers with no other option instead of spending more money on certain chemicals which increases the overall cost of the product.



Product Outlook



Based on product outlook, the commercial cleaning product market is divided into surface cleaners, fabric cleaners, metal surface cleaners and glass cleaners. The fabric cleaners segment acquired substantial share in the commercial cleaning product market in 2020. The fabric cleaners are mainly used for cleaning the clothes & textiles, and fabrics of the furniture at the workplace such as sofa. These cleaners remove the stains from fabric and make it look fresh and bright.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the commercial cleaning product market is segmented into offline and online. In 2020, the online segment witnessed substantial revenue share in the commercial cleaning product market. The rising digital innovations and the continue globalization and the changing purchasing habits of the consumers are the key factors responsible for the high demand through this segment.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the commercial cleaning product market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, the North America region dominated the commercial cleaning products market. This dominance is the result of rising awareness of the consumers along with the efforts of various business organizations for maintaining hygiene. Also, the increasing concerns regarding healthy environments are flourishing the market in the North America region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Unilever PLC and The Procter and Gamble Company are the forerunners in the Commercial Cleaning Products Market. Companies such as 3M Company, Lonza Group AG, The Clorox Company are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Diversey Holdings Ltd., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Betco Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Unilever PLC, Procter and Gamble Company, Ecolab, Inc., 3M Company, The Clorox Company, and Lonza Group AG.



Recent Strategies deployed in Commercial Cleaning Products Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2021: Unilever partnered with Arzeda, a protein design company. The partnership aims to implement the newest technology in digital biology to discover and design the new enzymes. In addition, the Unilever would leverage Arzeda's digital biology techniques for product innovation in the laundry and cleaning portfolio.



Feb-2021: Diversey came into a partnership with Solenis, a US-based manufacturer of chemicals. The partnership would enhance the company's Prosumer Solution category as well as provide the company's partners a diversified portfolio of trusted brands and cleaning products.



Jan-2021: Unilever formed a joint venture with Innova named as Penrhos Bio. The Joint Venture is a biotechnology company which would help to market technology for self-cleaning surfaces in various sectors, including textiles, healthcare, marine as well as medical fields where microbial biofilms are commonplace.



Nov-2020: 3M entered into a partnership with Safran Cabin, a leading provider of air management systems and cooling with innovative solutions for a greener future. Under this partnership, the 3M would harness its potential in development by offering technologies to asssit design cleaner aircrafft interiors for 'Travel Safe', a joint initiative of Safran Interior companies for the hygiene of aircraft interiors.



Oct-2020: P&G came into a partnership with Lyft, an America based company that develops, operates and markets a mobile app, motorized scooters, offering vehicles for hire, rental cars, food delivery and bicycle-sharing system. The partnership aims to deliver disinfections and cleaning products for drivers to leverage as part of Lyft's Health Safety Program.



Jul-2020: Uniliver came into partnership with OYO, an India based OTA, homes and living spaces. The partnership aims to enhance hotel hygiene through the company's home and personal hygiene brands.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2020: Ecolab launched Eco-Flex™ Teat Dip, a solution which is affordable for dairy cows helping through prevention from infection and improvement in milk quality. Eco-Flex Teat Dip offers better protection and disinfection. Additionaly, the product is usable for both pre- and post-milking disinfectant and conditioner.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2021: Diversey Holdings took over Avmor, a global distributor of hygiene solutions for the Institutional industry based in Canada. The acquisition would improve the company's product and services for the direct customers and distributors as well as boost the company's market reach in Canada and Quebec.



Oct-2021: Ecolab took over National Wiper Alliance, an Asheville, N.C based wipes manufacturing facility. The acquisition enables the company to boost its capacity and capabilities in wipes manufacturing, a solution that allows the consumers to clean and disinfect the surface.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Surface Cleaners



• Fabric Cleaners



• Metal Surface Cleaners



• Glass Cleaners



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Diversey Holdings Ltd.



• S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.



• Betco Corporation



• Medline Industries, Inc.



• Unilever PLC



• Procter and Gamble Company



• Ecolab, Inc.



• 3M Company



• The Clorox Company



• Lonza Group AG



