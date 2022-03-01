United States' IT Staffing Market to Cross $43.6 Billion by 2027 - Leading Players are TEKsystems, ASGN, and Insight Global

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. IT Staffing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. IT staffing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
One of the crucial factors that is fueling the growth of the IT staffing market is the increase in billing rates in the country. Another contributor to the growth of the IT staffing market in the US has been the increasing salary of personnel. Increasing IT spending is positively impacting the IT staffing market in the US. Updating the outdated IT infrastructure continues to remain as one of the key forces behind an increased IT budget for the coming years ahead.
Market Opportunities
- IT Spending Bolstering Staffing
- Rising Demand for Workforce Retention
- Holistic Branding to Reshape Staffing
- Millennials Transforming IT Workforce
Segmentation Analysis
The continuously evolving technologies and better connectivity infrastructure are boosting the telecom and IT industry, leading to growth in the number of employees working in this industry. One of the fastest-growing and demanding sectors for IT professionals in the US is the healthcare sector. Over the past 5-6 years, IT has brought about a complete revolution in the healthcare sector across the globe, including the US.
Geographical Analysis
- Southern United States
- Western United States
- North-eastern United States
- Midwestern United States
The Southern US dominated the US IT staffing market, accounting for the highest share of the market revenue in 2021.
Vendor Analysis
The key vendors in the market such as TEKsystems, ASGN, and Insight Global are some of the consistent performers over the last couple of years. The growth in the number of companies adopting the temporary staffing business model is pushing the growth of temporary staffing companies in the US.
The report includes:
1. The analysis of the US IT Staffing market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US IT Staffing market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the US IT Staffing market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- TEKsystems
- ASGN Incorporated
- Insight Global
- Randstad
- Kforce
- Acro Service Corporation
- ALKU
- American CyberSystems
- Artech Information Systems
- Beacon Hill Staffing
- BG Staffing
- Collabera
- Compunnel Software group
- Consulting Solutions International
- Digital Intelligence Systems
- DIVERSANT
- Experis
- Modis
- Mastech Digital
- MATRRIX Resources
- Mindlance
- NTT DATA
- Optomi
- Robert Half International
- Rose International
- Signature Consultants
- System One
- VACO
- Vincent Benjamin
- vTech Solution
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3aw8y
