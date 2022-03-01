The United States National Soccer Team Players Association Announces Multi-Year Relationship With Brevettar

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brevettar, a full-service sports licensing agency that maximizes revenue by connecting best-in-class brands with strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities, announced today that the US National Soccer Team Players Association will join the growing portfolio of top-tier clients.
Under the new multi-year deal, Brevettar will act as the exclusive agency for the US National Soccer Team Players Association's group licensing rights worldwide, as well as manage USNSTPA sponsorship opportunities. The USNSTPA represents the rights of the members of the US Men's National Team.
"Brevettar is proud to represent the best soccer players that America has to offer," said Stu Crystal, General Manager of Brevettar. "There is a tremendous opportunity to build connections with a rapidly growing and passionate fan base worldwide and we look forward to creating new and exciting product lines to celebrate these incredible players."
Brevettar is currently working on building the selection of Men's National Team player-driven merchandise available to fans.
"The Players Association is pleased to collaborate with a first-class organization like Brevettar, led by someone with the level of experience that Stu Crystal has in sports licensing," said Mark Levinstein, the outside general counsel and acting executive director of the Players Association.
About Brevettar
Brevettar, the exclusive licensing agent for Upper Deck, is a full-service sports licensing agency that maximizes revenue by connecting best-in-class brands with strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities. Licensees include Funko, Fathead, Enterbay, FOCO and Trends International, to name a few. Learn more and view Brevettar's portfolio of exclusive licensed collectibles at www.brevettar.com.
About the USNSTPA
The US National Soccer Team Players Association is the labor organization for the current members of the United States Men's National Team, as well as a membership organization for alumni. Founded in 1996, The Players Association represents the men's National Team players in collective bargaining with the United States Soccer Federation and advances the interests of the current and former members of the US Men's National Team and the United States soccer community.
Contact:
Stu Crystal
Phone: 203-533-7244
Related Images
Image 1: Brevettar x USNSTPA Logo Lockup
US Men's National Soccer Team PA and Brevettar Logos
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.