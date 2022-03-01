Global Metalworking Fluids Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Exxon Mobil, TotalEnergies and Houghton International Among Others

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metalworking Fluids Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global metalworking fluids market.



This report focuses on the metalworking fluids market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the metalworking fluids market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for metalworking fluids? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Metalworking Fluids market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider metalworking fluids market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The metalworking fluids market section of the report gives context. It compares the metalworking fluids market with other segments of the metalworking fluids market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, metalworking fluids indicators comparison.

Major players in the metalworking fluids market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, TotalEnergies, Houghton International Inc., Henkel, Fuchs Petrolub, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Castrol, Lubrizol, Croda International, Royal Dutch Shell, Lukoil Oil Company, Sinopec, Apar Industries Limited, Yushiro Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan, Cimcool Industrial Products Inc, Blaser Swisslube, Motul, Oelheld, MORESCO Corporation, QualiChem, Master Fluid Solutions, and Hardcastle Petrofer.



The global metalworking fluids market is expected to grow from $9.95 billion in 2020 to $10.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The metalworking fluids market consists of sales of metalworking fluids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide metalworking fluids to improve the workpiece's performance by constantly eliminating dust, chips, and swarfs from the tool and the workpiece's surface. Metalworking fluid (MWF) refers to a group of oils and other fluids used to cool and lubricate metal workpieces while they are being machined, crushed, or milled. Metalworking fluids (MWFs) help to avoid burning and smoking by reducing heat and friction between the cutting tool and the workpiece.



The main types of metalworking fluids are mineral, synthetic and bio-based. Mineral oils are refining methods that assist in minimizing the amount of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons in metalworking fluids (PAHs). It is used in neat cutting oils, water cutting oils, corrosion preventive oils, others and is implemented in various verticals such as construction, electrical and power, automobile, metal fabrication, transportation equipment, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metalworking fluids market in 2020. North America was the second-largest market in the metalworking fluids market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The launch of new product lines is shaping the metalworking fluids market. Major companies operating in the metalworking fluids sector are focused on launching new product lines for metalworking fluids to improve product uniformity, cost, and marketability. For instance, in February 2019, Chemtool Incorporated, a US-based company that produces metalworking fluids launched Lubricant 4284, a new series of synthetic metalworking fluids that are designed for machining and grinding aluminum and other ferrous and non-ferrous alloys. Lubricant 4284 is a specifically designed lubricant and detergent that promotes machine cleanliness and high-quality machined item finishes.



The growing automotive sector is expected to fuel the growth of the metalworking fluids market in the forecast period. The automotive industry is made up of a diverse group of businesses and organizations that are involved in the design development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles. Metalworking fluids, which minimize heat and friction in industrial cutting and grinding operations, are frequently utilized by automobile manufacturers in the manufacturing of car parts and other equipment.



The countries covered in the metalworking fluids market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Metalworking Fluids Market Characteristics



3. Metalworking Fluids Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Metalworking Fluids



5. Metalworking Fluids Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Metalworking Fluids Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Metalworking Fluids Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Metalworking Fluids Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Metalworking Fluids Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Mineral

Synthetic

Bio-Based

6.2. Global Metalworking Fluids Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Neat Cutting Oils

Water Cutting Oils

Corrosion Preventive Oils

Others

6.3. Global Metalworking Fluids Market, Segmentation by End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Construction

Electrical and Power

Automobile

Metal Fabrication

Transportation Equipment

Others

7. Metalworking Fluids Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Metalworking Fluids Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Metalworking Fluids Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qatvju

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900