Global Data Integration Market By Component, By Business Application, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The data integration starts from the process of ingestion which includes various steps such as mapping, cleansing, transformation and ETL. Data integration helps the analytics tools in producing actionable and effective business intelligence. The data integration market includes data integration of services and tools which are used for combining the data from separate sources and delivering the integrated data.



The focus of data integration solutions is shifting towards cloud-based integration solutions for the users. This is because a number of organizations have shifted to a private or public cloud. Moreover, the providers of cloud-based services and solutions including Microsoft, IBM, and SAP are focused on designing the cloud software which includes the on-premise application.



In the modern era, a rise in the demand for cloud computing technology can be seen. This is because it helps in collecting data from separate sources like distributed servers, remote sensors, and the web. Also, with the help of that data, the organization can get valuable insight. There is a need to have advanced big data integration tools in order to capture & integrate the massive amount of data collected from different internal as well as external sources. Such tools can efficiently fulfill the need of an organization by permitting the organization to strengthen the data pool by integrating from the cloud as well as on-premise data transferred to the cloud.



Data plays an important role in the organization due to the ever-increasing volume of data that is collected from different sources. Most business organizations are willing to adopt different strategies in order to use the data for their benefits.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected all the business operations in one or another manner. The pandemic has put various challenges in front of the many business enterprises and also served as an opportunity for digitalization. Many offices, schools and colleges have adopted the online mode of working which also led to the digitalization of various activities. The retail and production sector has faced a decline in business due to the imposition of lockdown and restriction over exports and imports of goods.



Whereas, the data integration market has witnessed significant growth during this pandemic. This is because many organizations have shifted towards cloud deployment & on-premise deployment. Due to this, it has become essential for organizations to modify their existing strategies and adopt data integration.



Market Growth Factors:



Reduce the operational cost



By implementing an efficient integration platform, the organization is not required to waste resources on managing individual software which ultimately reduces the cost. Also, the use of data integration reduces maintenance costs. An efficient data integration technology enables the business organization to empower their systems to work to provide a better experience instead of wasting money and other resources on incapable technologies.



Rise in technological advancements



The continue development in the world is leading towards the rising demand for more advanced technologies in order to facilitate different types of tasks. Also, with the widening customer base as well as expansion of the regional markets, many organizations are struggling to deal with the broad data sources. With the arrival of big data technology, enterprises are well aware of the advantages of implementing big data and are thus investing in data integration technologies.



Market Restraining Factors:



Poor Security and performance



The security of confidential information is the topmost priority of any organization. Organizations are required to be sure that their data is stored on a secure platform. However, there is the risk of not having proper security for the organization using data integration tools. The data can be easily accessed from anywhere when it comes to the use of cloud-based data integration tools. This easy accessibility has benefits but also involves the risk of loss of revenue, data leakage, loss of trade licenses, data breach, loss of organizational reputation, government penalties & lawsuits.



Components Outlook



On the basis of components, the data integration market is segmented into tools and services. In 2020, the tool segment dominated the data integration market by generating maximum revenue. The data integration tools are the software used for integrating the data. Such tools are developed according to the need of the organization. These tools are required to perform mapping, transformation & cleansing data.



Business Application Outlook



Based on business application, the data integration market is classified into marketing, sales, operations, finance, and human resource. The HR segment is expected to showcase a promising growth in the data integration market over the forecast years. The data integration enables the HR team to compare metrics of various sources at a single data source. Also, the data integration helps the HR team to identify the best sources for recruitments and the best way to optimize the performance as well as cost.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on deployment mode, the data integration market is divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment procured a significant revenue share of the overall data integration market in 2020. The aim of cloud-based data integration is to create a unified data store that can be efficiently accessed by all the relevant applications & users. Cloud refers to performing data integration tasks within a private or public cloud.



Enterprise Size Outlook



By organization size, the data integration market is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In 2020, the large enterprise segment dominated the data integration market by generating maximum revenue. These are the enterprises with wider operations across different geographical locations along with high turnover. This is because these enterprises highly require data integration solutions as it would be difficult to combine wide data sources manually which are largely expanded.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end user, the data integration market is fragmented into BFSI, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, media and entertainment, energy utilities, telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, and government and defense. In 2020, the healthcare & life sciences segment dominated the data integration market with the highest revenue share. The existence of huge data, especially for the clinical, claims, hospital system, financial, patient, pharmacy, and wearable technologies in the healthcare and life science creates the need for data integration technologies across the segment.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the data integration market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, the North America emerged as the leading region in the overall data integration market by procuring the maximum revenue share. Moreover, these tools can also help in understanding the needs of customers, and promote effective co-operation in the team.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunners in the Data Integration Market. Companies such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation and IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Precisely (Clearlake Capital Group), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Talend S.A., Software AG, SAS Institute, Inc., Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), and Informatica, LLC.



Recent Strategies deployed in Data Integration Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2021: IBM teamed up with MuleSoft, a software company that provides integration software for connecting applications, data, and devices. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to deliver increased integrations & solutions in IBM's product family to support financial services & other mutual consumers.



Nov-2021: Microsoft partnered with Corelight, provider of the industry's leading open network detection and response. Through this partnership, the company aimed to leverage an open platform to share data to further enhance Microsoft Defender for IoT. In addition, consumers using Corelight can secure their entire IoT and OT environments with Microsoft 365 Defender and Defender for IoT within minutes while adding more detections based on encrypted traffic analysis & complementing Microsoft's MITRE ATT&CK coverage



Jun-2021: Microsoft teamed up with Wejo Limited, a global leader in the connected vehicle. Through the acquisition, the company aimed to advance the cutting-edge application of connected vehicle data across the globe.



Jun-2021: Oracle joined hands with Deutsche Bank, a financial services organization. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to enhance the bank's database technology and speed up its digital transformation by enabling data integration across its business to streamline operations, offer unified oversight of core service processes and deployments, and simply design & scale applications based on consumer demand.



May-2021: SAP partnered with Siemens, a German multinational conglomerate corporation and the largest industrial manufacturing company. From this partnership, the companies aimed to enable a true digital thread that would integrate real-time operations-based data with virtual product and asset models utilize components from both Siemens and SAP to provide operational insights.



Apr-2021: Microsoft joined hands with Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader. From this collaboration, the companies aimed to enhance consumers' journeys to the cloud by utilizing Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC). In addition, consumers can process data loading and data integration use-cases for free using Informatica's industry-leading iPaaS service.



Apr-2021: Software AG came into a partnership with Matillion, a data transformation solution provider or cloud data warehouses. This partnership aimed to support widespread cloud adoption and make it easier for businesses to digitally transform such that consumers can bring data from different sources together, creating a single source of truth from which to extract valuable business insights.



Feb-2021: IBM entered into a partnership with Palantir Technologies, a public American software company that specializes in big data analytics. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to support businesses looking forward to increasing the value of a large amount of data which include those in retail, manufacturing, financial services, telecommunication, and healthcare.



Feb-2021: IBM teamed up with Siemens, a German multinational conglomerate, and Red Hat, a leading provider of enterprise open-source solutions. Under this collaboration, Siemens Digital Industries Software would apply IBM's open hybrid cloud approach, built on Red Hat OpenShift, to extend the deployment flexibility of MindSphere, the industrial IoT as a service solution from Siemens. This collaboration enables consumers to run MindSphere on-premise, unlocking speed & agility in plant and factory operations as well as through the cloud for seamless product updates, support, and enterprise connectivity.



Dec-2020: Talend came into a partnership with Snowflake, the cloud-based data-warehousing company. Under this partnership, Talend Trust Score would evaluate data stored on Snowflake's platform for reliability and also measure data health through intelligent diagnosis and resolve data integrity issues in multi-cloud environments. This partnership aimed to allow consumers to quickly mobilize their data to achieve better business outcomes, with clean, accessible, and governed data.



Aug-2020: Informatica extended its partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership aimed at the joint go-to-market initiative to accelerate analytics with BigQuery and SAP on Google Cloud. Together, the companies would offer IICS and Data Integration Services to these organizations.



May-2020: SAP came into a partnership with Informatica, an American software development company. From this partnership, the companies aimed to feature the adoption of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, which would support integration with present data warehouses and a wide range of applications and databases on-premises and in the cloud.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2021: Precisely updated Data360 Govern, market-leading data governance solution. This updated solution would enable the organization to implement data scoring rules which measure the accuracy & completeness of the company's data in real-time, & take steps to increase data integrity with a quick time to value.



Jul-2021: Informatica launched the industry's first enterprise-scale, seamless data governance, and catalog as-a-service. By this launch, the company aimed to help enterprises reimagine and renovate the company's data and analytics governance programs, the comprehensive solution brings together data cataloging, quality, data, and AI governance capabilities with unified metadata-driven intelligence natively in the cloud.



Apr-2021: IBM introduced major innovations in its storage portfolio and launched updates to its IBM Elastic Storage System (ESS) family. From this expansion, the company aimed to enhance the access and management of data across complex hybrid cloud environments for greater data availability & resilience.



Apr-2021: Oracle added GoldenGate data integration service, a serverless offering that runs on the Oracle Cloud to its portfolio. From this expansion, the company aimed to provide an event-based approach for the integration of operational & analytic databases between on-premises data centers & any private, public or hybrid clouds.



Dec-2020: Microsoft introduced Azure Purview, a new data governance solution. From this launch, the company aimed to minimize compliance risk & help consumers map all their data, no matter where it resides and provide an end-to-end view of their data estate by automating the discovery of data.



Dec-2020: Oracle introduced Oracle MySQL Database Service, a fully-managed Oracle Cloud Infrastructure service. This service would enable consumers to run sophisticated analytics directly against their operational MySQL databases without the need for complex data integration with a different analytics database.



Oct-2020: Precisely unveiled Precisely Data Integrity Suite, a modular that offers high accuracy, consistency, and context in data for confident business decisions. Precisely Data Integrity Suite is the first suite to span the full spectrum of data integrity, delivering accuracy and consistency through best-in-class data quality & data integration abilities, & context through market-leading location intelligence & data enrichment.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2021: Microsoft took over Clear Software, an Intelligent Automation platform that protects and extends technology investments. Under this acquisition, ClearProcess would permit automation applications & workflows to better sync with enterprise resource planning platforms and a similar system of record and also enables centralized access of data of all employees.



Jun-2021: Precisely along with TA Associates announced the acquisition of Winshuttle from Symphony Technology Group, an American private equity firm based in Palo Alto, California. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its integrity software solution set into process automation & master data management software, which are both top priorities on its product roadmap.



May-2021: Precisely signed an agreement to acquire Infogix, a data integrity and governance software provider. From this acquisition, the company aimed to add another dimension to data integrity and enable data governance by bringing technical, business, relationship, and usage intelligence of Infogix about data into its portfolio.



Oct-2020: TIBCO signed an agreement to acquire Information Builders, a leading data and analytics software company. This acquisition aimed to enhance its Hyperconverged Analytics strategy and support its Any Data Hub and Responsive Application Mesh strategies by leading data quality, preparation, integration products, and WebFOCUS.



Jun-2020: Microsoft signed an agreement to acquire ADRM Software, a leading provider of large-scale industry data models. By this acquisition, the company aimed to permit the creation of the intelligent data lake where data from various lines of business would be harmonized together in less time.



