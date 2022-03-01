$18+ Billion Worldwide Hypercar Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypercar Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hypercar market.



This report focuses on the hypercar market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the hypercar market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for hypercars? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward?



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The hypercar market section of the report gives context. It compares the hypercar market with other segments of the hypercar market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, hypercar indicators comparison.

Major players in the hypercar market are Automobiles Ettore Bugatti, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Daimler AG, Ferrari S.p.A., Zenvo Automotive, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Maserati S.p.A., McLaren Group Ltd., Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Mazzanti Automobili, Mercedes-AMG GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ultima Sports Ltd.



The global hypercar market is expected to grow from $13.23 billion in 2020 to $18.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $71.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 40.3%.



The hypercar market consists of sales of hypercars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture hypercars. A hypercar is an ultra-modern, high-efficiency, and high-performance vehicle. Hypercar features an ultralight and ultra-aerodynamic design, as well as a hybrid-electric propulsion system that provides extremely high fuel efficiency and minimal emissions.



The main types of powertrains in hypercar are hybrid, electric, and gasoline. The electric powertrain system in a hypercar is a combination of an internal combustion engine with electrical components such as electric motor and power electronics. The different technologies include four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, active airbrakes, brake steering. The various types of chassis involve are carbon fiber, steel, aluminum and are used in clubs, private, and others.



Europe was the largest region in the hypercar market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The launch of advanced cars is a key trend gaining popularity in the hypercar market. Major companies operating in the hypercar sector are focused on developing advanced hypercars to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2020, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, a Sweden-based manufacturer of high-performance sports cars launched a hypercar Koenigsegg Gemera. It is the world's first four-seater hypercar, with a carbon fiber chassis powered by three electric motors with a total output of 1677 horsepower and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-three engine with 592 horsepower. It employs Freevalve technology, which activates intake and exhaust valves via solenoids. This combined with cylinder deactivation reduces fuel consumption, claiming that the three-cylinder is 20% more fuel-efficient than a typical 2.0-liter four-cylinder.



The increasing sales of luxury cars are expected to propel the growth of the hypercar market in the coming years. Luxury brands have a greater perceived worth than other corporations, therefore businesses are aiming to improve their luxury vehicle sales during auto shows. A hypercar is one of the most advanced and high-performance luxury cars on the market recently.



The countries covered in the hypercar market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Hypercar Market Characteristics



3. Hypercar Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Hypercar



5. Hypercar Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Hypercar Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Hypercar Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Hypercar Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Hypercar Market, Segmentation by Powertrain, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hybrid

Electric

Gasoline

6.2. Global Hypercar Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Four-Wheel Drive

Four-Wheel Steering

Active Airbrakes

Brake Steering

6.3. Global Hypercar Market, Segmentation by Chassis Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Carbon Fiber

Steel

Aluminum

6.4. Global Hypercar Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Club

Private

Others

7. Hypercar Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Hypercar Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Hypercar Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

