Global Ink Resin Market (2021 to 2026) - Renewed Interest in Water-Based Inks Presents Opportunities

The ink resins market is estimated to be USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Increasing environmental protection standards for the printing ink industry, growth of packaging and energy curable inks industries, increasing demand for UV-cured inks, and new resin technologies are the key factors contributing to the growth of the ink resins market.



The global ink resins market is witnessing high growth on account of increasing applications, and growing demand in the APAC region. Ink resins are largely used in printing & publication application. The major opportunities in the ink resins market are in emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico. The printing industry in Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa is expected to have a good growth rate during the forecast period. Simultaneously, increasing environmental protection standards are expected to have a positive demand due to their environmental benefits.



The UV-curable-based technology to witness fastest growth of ink resins market.

The use of UV-curable inks in the US in the packaging market continues to increase, especially with the introduction of low migration inks that support current global and regional regulations. Key advantages of UV-cured inks are solvent-free inks resulting in lower insurance, high level of product resistance, ease of usage, and flexibility to accommodate various sizes and variety of print jobs. Solvent-based inks continue to be the largest technology segment. The main resin used is low viscosity nitrocellulose (NC), which is featured in more than 70% of all solvent-based liquid inks. Liquid media, based on NC, disperse pigment reasonably well, have a good balance between viscosity and solids content, have low odor, print well, and are compatible with a large number of media based on other polymers.



The gravure printing process to be largest of ink resins market.

Gravure and flexographic printing processes continue to replace lithographic inks in several applications with the growing packaging segment. The digital printing process is rapidly gaining market share owing to the shift from ink media to electronic media in the publication sector. Other printing processes such as letterpress have become obsolete and are losing market share to the flexographic and gravure processes.



The printing & publication to be the largest application of ink resins market.

There is a high potential for demand growth of ink resins from the flexible packaging and corrugated cardboard & cartons segments during 2021-2026 due to improved living standard in developing countries and increased demand for food security.



The demand for resins from the printing & publication segment is declining due to the shift toward the digital media and the Internet in addition to the decline in demand from the newspaper and magazine industry.

APAC is the largest ink resins market in the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the ink resins market and this dominance is expected to continue till 2026. APAC encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development. The growth of the region is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate coupled with heavy investments across industries such as printing & publication, flexible packaging, corrugated cardboards & cartons. The key players of the ink resins market are expanding their production capacities in APAC, especially in China and India. The advantages of shifting production to APAC are the low cost of production, availability of skilled and cheap labor, and the ability to serve the local emerging market in a better manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Ink Resins Market

4.2 Ink Resins Market, by Resin

4.3 Asia-Pacific Ink Resins Market, by Application and Country

4.4 Ink Resins Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.5 Asia-Pacific Ink Resins Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Improved Supply of Raw Materials for Ink Resins

5.2.1.2 Rising Packaging and Energy-Curable Inks Industries

5.2.1.3 Environmental Concerns, Growing Awareness, and Stringent Regulations

5.2.1.4 New Ink Resin Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices and Fluctuations in Demand due to Competition from Other Industries Using Resins

5.2.2.2 Unstable Geopolitical Situations

5.2.2.3 Increasing Consolidation Among Ink Resin Suppliers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Renewed Interest in Water-Based Inks

5.2.3.2 Eb Curing Picking Up Interest Among Food Packagers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lower Cost and Improved Performance of Resins

5.2.4.2 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

5.2.4.3 Competition with Larger Industries with Higher Purchasing Power for Important Raw Materials

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Value Chain

5.4.1.1 Action Plan Against Current Vulnerability

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

5.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.6.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.6.2 Economic Impact of COVID-19 - Scenario Assessment

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.7.1 Supply Chain Crises Since Pandemic

5.8 Ink Resins Ecosystem

5.9 Export-Import Trade Statistics

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Emerging Technology Analysis

5.12 Case Study

5.13 Regulation of Printers

6 Ink Resins Market, by Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Modified Rosin Ink Resin

6.2.1 a Line of Water-Based Flexographic Inks Has Been Developed Through Rosin Ester Technology

6.2.2 Gum

6.2.3 Tall Oil Rosin (Tor)

6.2.4 Stumpwood

6.2.5 Metal Resinates

6.2.6 Ester Gums

6.2.7 Maleic Resins

6.2.7.1 Rosin Maleic Adducts

6.2.7.2 Partially Esterified Rosin Maleics

6.2.7.3 Esterified Rosin Maleics

6.2.8 Phenolic Resins

6.3 Hydrocarbon Ink Resins

6.3.1 Hydrocarbon Resins are Used Extensively in Printing Inks and Have Replaced Many Natural Resins That are Used as Binders for Inks

6.3.2 C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins

6.3.3 C9 Aromatic Hydrocarbon Resins

6.3.4 Modified C9 Hydrocarbons

6.4 Modified Cellulose Ink Resins

6.4.1 Cellulose Provides an Entire Range of Highly Useful Film Former Resins for Liquid Inks

6.4.2 Nitrocellulose Resins

6.4.2.1 Rs Nitrocellulose

6.4.2.2 Ss Nitrocellulose

6.4.3 Ethyl Cellulose Resins

6.4.3.1 N-Type

6.4.3.2 T-Type

6.4.4 Ehec Resins

6.4.5 Carboy Methyl Cellulose (Cmc)

6.4.6 Cellulose Acetates

6.5 Acrylic Ink Resins

6.5.1 Acrylics are Rarely Used Directly as They Have Limited Solubility in Inks

6.5.2 Acrylic Solution Resins

6.5.3 Acrylic Aqueous Emulsions

6.5.4 Acrylic Nad

6.5.5 Paste Inks

6.5.6 Solvent Inks

6.5.7 Water-Based Inks

6.6 Polyamide Ink Resins

6.6.1 Polyamide Resins Find Wide Use as Binders in Printing Inks

6.6.2 Reactive Polyamides

6.6.3 Non-Reactive Polyamides

6.6.3.1 Co-Solvent Polyamides

6.6.3.2 Alcohol Soluble Polyamides

6.7 Polyurethane Ink Resins

6.7.1 Polyurethane Resin Has Excellent Properties and Can be Made More Attractive by Applying Advanced Technologies

6.8 Other Ink Resins

7 Ink Resins Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oil-Based

7.2.1 Oil-Based Inks are Used Primarily in Drop on Demand (D.O.D.) Wide-Format Printers for Commercial Applications

7.3 Solvent-Based Inks

7.3.1 Solvent-Based Ink Systems are Equipped with Oxidizers and Other Pollution-Control Devices to Eliminate Vocs

7.3.2 Resin Types for Solvent-Based Inks

7.3.3 Advantages & Disadvantages

7.4 Water-Based Inks

7.4.1 Water-Based Inks Excel in Printing Applications Involving Paper, Cardboard, and Textiles, are Even Used to Print on Foils, Plastics, and Food Packaging

7.4.2 Resin Types for Water-Based Inks

7.4.3 Advantages and Disadvantages

7.5 Uv-Curable Inks

7.5.1 Uv-Curing Technologies Registering High Growth

7.5.2 Resin Systems

7.5.3 Advantages and Limitations

8 Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lithography Process

8.2.1 Rising Demand for Lithographic Ink Printing Process Increases Resin Consumption

8.3 Gravure Process

8.3.1 Gravure Printers are Finding Applications in the Growing Packaging Industry

8.4 Flexography Process

8.4.1 Flexography Process is Used for Packaging and Publishing Applications

8.5 Other Printing Processes

9 Ink Resins Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Printing & Publication

9.2.1 Printing & Publication Ink Market is Facing Decline due to Rise of Internet

9.3 Flexible Packaging

9.3.1 Flexible Packaging Adds Value and Marketability to Edible and Non-Edible Products

9.4 Corrugated Cardboard & Cartons

9.4.1 Corrugated Cardboard & Cartons Industry is Growing at a High Rate in Kraft or Test Liner Preprint

9.5 Others

10 Ink Resins Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Company Revenue Analysis

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive

11.4.4 Participants

11.5 Sme Matrix, 2020

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Dynamic Companies

11.5.3 Starting Blocks

11.5.4 Responsive Companies

11.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.7 Business Strategy Excellence

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Market Evaluation Framework

11.8.2 Market Evaluation Matrix

11.9 Strategic Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Companies

12.1.1 Lawter

12.1.2 Basf Se

12.1.3 Covestro Ag

12.1.4 The Dow Chemical Company

12.1.5 Evonik Industries Ag

12.1.6 Kraton Corporation

12.1.7 Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

12.1.8 Hydrite Chemical Co.

12.1.9 Indulor Chemie GmbH

12.1.10 Igm Resins

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Flint Group

12.2.2 Dic Corporation

12.2.3 The Lubrizol Corporation

12.2.4 Eastman Chemical Company

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.2.6 Arkema

12.2.7 Ingevity

12.2.8 Resinall Corp

12.2.9 Gellner Industrial LLC

12.2.10 Kane International Corporation

12.2.11 Vil Resins

12.2.12 D.R. Coats, Ink & Resins Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.13 Allnex Group

12.2.14 Setco Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.15 Saudi Industrial Resins Limited

13 Adjacent/Related Markets

14 Appendix

