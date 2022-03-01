New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Sensor Market By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240989/?utm_source=GNW

Air pollution monitoring, consumer electronics, smart homes, and other gadgets all employ environmental sensors. With expenditures directed in R&D, and testing toward the environmental sensor, the environmental sensors sector is predicted to create moderate income in the next years. Environmental sensors, on the other hand, are nearing maturity and are projected to provide moderate revenue for important companies in the future.



COVID-19 Impact



COVID-19's continued expansion has become one of the world's most serious economic risks, bringing widespread anxiety and economic suffering for consumers, businesses, and communities throughout the world. The "new normal," which includes social isolation and working from home (WFH), has produced difficulties with daily activities, routine work, requirements, and supplies, resulting in missed prospects and delayed projects. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a global influence on society and the economy. The outbreak's impact on the supply chain has been growing day by day. This has caused stock market uncertainty, as well as lowered corporate confidence, hindered supply chains, and heightened customers worry.



Market Growth Factors:



Usage in the industrial and manufacturing sectors



A sensor is equipment that uses modern wireless technology to perceive its surroundings and transmit real-time data. Sensors are crucial in factories and automation because they connect different devices and systems and allow machines to interact in order to track systems and equipment. Sensors are categorized according to their appropriateness and use. Some sensors are mass-produced, while others are tailored to meet the needs of the customer. The medical, industrial, racing, aerospace, and agriculture industries all use sensors like location, pressure, light, flow, force, temperature, and ultraviolet (UV) sensors.



Strict environmental norms and ongoing advancements in IoT and cloud-based services



Pollution is a problem in cities and towns, and it is produced by the introduction of pollutants into the environment, which causes detrimental changes in the ecosystem. As people become more aware of the dangers posed by harmful gas emissions from various businesses, the usage of environmental sensors has become more regulated in keeping record of water and soil contamination. Various governments throughout the globe have enacted tight guidelines and laws encouraging the usage of environmental monitoring systems, which is driving the market for environmental sensors.







Market Restraining Factors:



Advanced sensor applications have strict performance requirements



Environmental sensor specifications vary depending on the application and technology employed. These sensors must meet strict size and power consumption standards in consumer electronics applications. Integrating many different sensors with consumer applications, like smartphones, becomes extremely challenging in such instances. In addition, if the industry or sector changes, the sensor's specifications alter as well. For example, gas sensing characteristics in the automobile sector differ from those in the oil and gas business; as a result, gas sensor quality standards in advanced applications become crucial.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Temperature, Gas, Humidity, Pressure, and Others. The Gas segment held a significant revenue share of the overall environmental sensor market in 2020. This is because toxic gases in the environment are also responsible for one out of every four deaths, and they have an impact on children's health. In 2016, over 7 million people died as a result of indoor and outdoor pollution, making it the fourth leading cause of mortality worldwide. As a result, current structures, industries, officials, and institutes are well-equipped with effective and precise gas sensors.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential, Government & Public Utilities, Automotive, Industrial, and Others. The Government and Public utilities segment garnered a significant revenue share of the overall environmental sensor market in 2020. This is due to increased concerns over extreme environmental conditions, which has led to governments in numerous nations pushing the establishment of weather monitoring sites. Increased demand for environmental sensors has resulted from the rise in weather monitoring stations in smart city initiatives in the government vertical, as a result of increased government programmes such as smart cities.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific emerged as the dominating region. This is due to factors such as the rising usage of smart devices in APAC, which paves the path for the increasing penetration of environmental sensors in these smart devices.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc., ABB Group, Texas Instruments, Inc. are the forerunners in the Environmental Sensor Market. Companies such as Amphenol Corporation, Robert Bosch, and Schneider Electric SE are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Sensortec GmbH), ABB Group, Texas Instruments, Inc., AMS AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, STMicroelectronics N.V., Amphenol Corporation, and Sensirion AG.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Environmental Sensor Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Apr-2021: Sensirion teamed up with s-peers AG from Tägerwilen. This collaboration aimed to develop an innovative concept to store, evaluate and predict air-quality data. By using s-peers' concept and the usage of Sensirion's leading environmental sensors, automated monitoring and control of air quality would come into reality.



Jan-2021: ABB partnered with ACA Systems, the leading supplier of porosity sensors. This partnership aimed to provide paper mill users with a proven technology, which helps them to stabilize the process to allow excellent roll quality when measuring online porosity.



Product Launches and Product Expansion:



Oct-2021: ams launched an ambient light sensor with proprietary UV-A light detection. Monitoring vital signs like pulse or oxygen saturation in the blood through smartphones & smartwatches was available for numerous years.



Oct-2021: Honeywell unveiled two new Bluetooth-connected gas detectors. These detectors help in providing constant monitoring for dangerous gases even in the rain, fog, snow, and other inclement weather, assisting facilities to keep their petrochemical, oil and gas, chemical and other workers and industrial sites safe.



Oct-2021: ABB launched its latest FusionAir Smart Sensor, a touch-free room sensor. This sensor has optional room control sensors for monitoring the temperature, carbon dioxide (CO2), humidity, and VOCs.



Oct-2021: Sensirion released SHT41 and SHT45, two new versions of its fourth-generation humidity sensors. These sensors provide enhanced humidity and temperature precise specifications, establishing the new market and technology standard.



Aug-2021: Sensirion introduced three flow sensors for respiratory applications. All three products are advanced sensors, which belong to the popular SFM3xxx platform and are perfect for inspiratory applications at ambient pressure. The SFM3003 offers an extended flow range between -150 and 300 slm, and the SFM3013 is resistant to overpressure and calibrated for heliox, along with that, the SFM3119 has added a digital sensor to the SFM31xx series of compact sensors.



Jun-2021: Texas Instruments launched the first devices in a new family of humidity sensors. The HDC3020 and HDC3020-Q1 would enable engineers to develop more reliable industrial and automotive systems, which help in tackling potential damage caused by moisture, and react as required to changing water vapor conditions over time.



Apr-2021: Honeywell released its gas cloud imaging (GCI) system in Europe. This system would offer automated and constant monitoring for leaks of harmful and polluting gases like methane at oil and gas, chemical, and power generation facilities within the continent.



Apr-2021: Bosch Sensortec unveiled an environmental MEMS sensor and AI-based software to minimize the chances of virus infection. These sensors would provide value to the customers, and also enable Bosch Sensortec to increase focus on hardware-software co-design by utilizing advanced algorithms and embedded AI.



Mar-2021: Bosch Sensortec released the BMP384, a robust barometric pressure sensor in a compact package. This sensor provides high performance and low power consumption, which makes it the perfect sensor for home appliances, wearables, and industrial applications in harsh environments.



Nov-2020: Honeywell expanded its holistic Healthy Buildings Air Quality offering by introducing Honeywell Electronic Air Cleaners (EACs) with UV Systems and a new line of indoor air quality (IAQ) sensors. This expansion would help in enhancing and measuring commercial building indoor air quality.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2021: Sensirion took over AiSight, an innovative supplier of scalable easy-to-use machine diagnostics solutions. This acquisition aimed to support and expand Sensirion's business, wherein AiSight's technology would allow manufacturing companies to decrease unplanned downtime and to improve production process quality.



Apr-2021: Amphenol Corporation took over MTS Systems Corporation, a global supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. This acquisition aimed to give strength and breadth to Amphenol Corporation and MTS Systems Corporation and complement their sensor product portfolios.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Temperature



• Gas



• Humidity



• Pressure, and



• Others



By End User



• Commercial



• Residential



• Government & Public Utilities



• Automotive



• Industrial



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Sensortec GmbH)



• ABB Group



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• AMS AG



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Omron Corporation



• Schneider Electric SE



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• Amphenol Corporation



• Sensirion AG



