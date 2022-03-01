New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Face Mask Detection Market By Component, By Application, By Technology, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240990/?utm_source=GNW

It is commonly used to verify users through ID verification services, and it works by locating and measuring facial features from a given image. Facial recognition systems, which began as a type of computer application, have seen increased use in recent years on smartphones and in other forms of technology, such as robotics. Computerized facial recognition systems are classified as biometrics since they involve the measurement of a human's physiological properties.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the awareness of healthcare and public safety norms aimed at halting (or at least slowing) the coronavirus's spread. Various preventative safety measures were implemented around the world, ranging from sanitization of public spaces/areas to severe individual home quarantine. Wearing a face mask has been shown to be one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in most cases. This caused local governments and authorities in several countries to enact strict face mask-wearing norms and regulations, propelling the face mask detection system market forward. Many business sectors experienced a downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing brick-and-mortar retailers around the world to adapt their business models.



Market Growth Factors:



High implementation of face mask detection in containment zones



The COVID-19 pandemic would take some time to stabilize, which makes it important to have face mask detection systems. Several scientists and researchers stated that coronavirus will never be completely eradicated from the planet and will instead resurface as pandemic in various regions. To limit the spread of the coronavirus and prevent it from becoming a full-fledged pandemic, rigorous preventions have been taken by the governments, companies and individuals. In the future, this could open up new opportunities for the face mask detection systems business.



Rising adoption of face mask detection system within transportation industry



Face mask detection devices have become more common in settings where COVID-19 infections are more likely, such as train stations and airports. The face mask detection system may be linked with current airport security cameras to detect travellers who do not have appropriate face masks. If a person is discovered to be missing a face mask, their photo is sent to airport officials, who will take appropriate action. If the person's facial profile is already in the system, such as the face of an airport employee, an alert can be sent to the employee's phone telling them to put on their face mask right away.



Market Restraining Factors:



Dearth of awareness and knowledge



Facial recognition is a cutting-edge technology with several applications in various fields. The technical hurdles that the facial imaging technique faces require rapid attention in order to make it robust for out-of-lab applications. According to the Neurodata Lab, a shortage of useful data to train algorithms would have a detrimental impact on industry growth. Traditional business practices are transformed and redefined using emotion AI technology to improve an organization's productivity and profit margins.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. The software segment acquired a significant revenue share. The rapid increase in the volume of security and verticals data, as well as the increasing automation of business processes across many end-to-end industries such as retail, manufacturing, health care, and transportation.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Hospital, Airport, and Others. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Optical and E-beam. Face detection technology helps in authenticating the patient's identity by scanning their face and comparing it to the hospital database, preventing fraud such as someone masquerading to obtain expensive medical treatment or drug dealers infiltrating hospitals.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region. This growth is attributed to the strong healthcare system and increasing investment in the adoption of latest technologies and devices.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Asura Technologies Ltd., Canaan, Inc., InData Labs, LeewayHertz, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, Sightcorp (Raydiant), Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Aerialtronics (Drone Volt).



Strategies deployed in Face Mask Detection Market



Mar-2021: Microsoft released saptial analysis, part of Azure Cognitive Services. These services would offer mask detection capability for its customers and enable companies to easily collect the aggregate data of the percentage of people wearing masks in a physical space to enhance compliance measures.



Jan-2021: NEC Corporation released a facial-recognition system. This system would identify people wearing masks, which was claimed to 99.9% precise and takes less than one second for verification.



Dec-2020: InData Labs introduced a beta version of InData Labs FaceSDK for fast and accurate face detection, recognition, and tracking. Face Recognition-based SDK provides precise face attribute detection in glasses, beards, headwear, mustache, and masks.



Nov-2020: Sightcorp came into a partnership with Intuiface, a no-code platform dedicated to the delivery of rich interactive digital experiences that connect audiences to a place. Under this partnership, Intuiface would access Sightcorp's comprehensive data set in real-time via the usage of a freely accessible DeepSight Toolkit Interface Asset.



May-2020: NEC Corporation launched multimodal biometric authentication. This authentication incorporates face and iris recognition technologies, which have been recognized as the world's No.1 in benchmark tests for identification technologies conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).



Apr-2020: Microsoft introduced AI-Powered Device, which can automatically check for fever and face masks. The device would help in strengthening epidemic prevention measures taken due to the pandemic.



Feb-2018: AERIALTRONICS unveiled the latest version of its PENSAR camera-computer driven by artificial intelligence. Dual spectrum digital vision platforms made for real-time data analysis utilizing a miniaturized NVIDIA inbuilt processor with 1.5 teraflops of power. This computing power, supported by the NVIDIA Jetson GPU processor in the NVIDIA Jetson module, allows the users to identify, recognize, evaluate and classify objects or people in real-time.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



By Application



• Hospital



• Airport



• Others



By Technology



• Optical



• E-beam



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation



• NEC Corporation



• Asura Technologies Ltd.



• Canaan, Inc.



• InData Labs



• LeewayHertz



• Mobisoft Infotech LLC



• Sightcorp (Raydiant)



• Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.



• Aerialtronics (Drone Volt)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

