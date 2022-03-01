Rescale Named to Y Combinator's Top Companies List for Fourth Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescale, the leader in high performance computing built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation, has been named to Y Combinator's Top Companies list for the fourth year in a row.
"We're honored to be recognized by Y Combinator on their Top Companies list," said Joris Poort, founder and CEO of Rescale. "At Rescale, we are pioneering a transformation in computational engineering. Our company has helped private startups do things never-before imaginable, like rockets sending satellites and people into space, building supersonic jets and electric vertical take-off vehicles combining for billions of dollars of commercial orders. Our customers are completing these projects in years, not the decades it took before."
Founded in 2011 and backed by investors like Jeff Bezos, Sir Richard Branson, Microsoft, Samsung and NVIDIA, Rescale is accelerating engineering breakthroughs and making it possible for scientists and engineers to do more, faster. Rescale automates the entire high performance computing stack, empowering users with computational science and engineering applications with the world's most powerful computing architectures, while giving IT security and control.
Listed and ranked by valuation, Rescale joins other Y Combinator alumni like Airbnb, DoorDash, Reddit and Stripe on the Top Companies list. This year's list includes 267 public and private companies from 20 countries, most valued at more than $150 million, with more than 60 valued at more than $1 billion. An interesting trend this year shows more than 11% of the companies listed are remote first, with Rescale also looking to fill more than 100 positions in 2022 globally, many of them remote.
Y Combinator is the largest startup accelerator in the world, investing in a large number of startups every year, and then working with those companies to attract investor interest from the world's leading venture capital firms. Rescale completed the program in 2012.
The Top Companies list selects from the more than 2,000 companies they've worked with since 2005. This year marks the fourth time Y Combinator has published the Top Companies list, with Rescale being listed every year.
About Rescale:
Rescale is high performance computing built for the cloud, to empower engineers while giving IT security and control. From supersonic jets to personalized medicine, industry leaders are bringing new product innovations to market with unprecedented speed and efficiency with Rescale – the cloud platform that delivers intelligent full-stack automation and performance optimization. IT leaders use Rescale to deliver HPC-as-a-Service with a secure control plane to deliver any application, on any architecture, at any scale on their cloud of choice.
Editorial Contact
Lonn Johnston
+1.650.219.7764
