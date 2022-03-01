Dr. Wolfgang Schaden Named International Medical Director for SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies Effective March 1, 2022

ATLANTA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolfgang Schaden, MD, of Vienna, Austria, is retiring as Medical Director of the Austrian AUVA (Austrian Workers' Compensation Board) in Vienna and taking on a new role as International Medical Director for SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies. His upcoming responsibilities are to recruit and oversee research partners and projects to advance SoftWave therapy and ensure SoftWave maintains its leadership role in international shockwave research. Dr. Schaden will continue to practice SoftWave therapy at his medical practice in Vienna and will maintain his role as the Medical Director of a spine trauma study currently underway at 13 European trauma centers. This study will serve as the basis of SoftWave's scheduled 2023 FDA filing for clearance to treat acute spine trauma.

"This is an exciting time to leverage Dr. Schaden's experience and reputation now that he can specifically focus on our device, its research and ways to help heal more people," says John Warlick, CEO of SoftWave. "His leadership role in shockwave research and key relationships will be an invaluable asset as he continues to advocate for the key clinical and technical advantages of SoftWave therapy."

Dr. Schaden is the renowned and premier researcher and clinician of shockwave technology. He has nearly 30 years as a senior physician at Trauma Center Meidling, one of the largest trauma centers in Europe. In 1993, he conducted the first clinical studies on the application of shockwave therapy.

Dr. Schaden helped found the European Society for Musculoskeletal Shockwave Therapy (ESMST) in 1997, which was renamed in 2000 to International Society for Medical Shockwave Treatment (ISMST). He has written 100 published articles and book chapters and given more than 500 presentations on extracorporeal shockwave therapy. As president of the ISMST and vice-president of DIGEST (German-speaking Society for Shockwave Treatment), he is on the forefront of the research and its early results.

"What excites me about this new role is that I can now share my knowledge and experience in shockwave treatment more intensively with my American colleagues," says Dr. Schaden. "My vision is to make this incredibly effective and practically complication-free therapy available to as many patients as possible, as soon as possible. My first study of applying SoftWave for non-healing bone fractures was done to prove that this 'new technology' does not work. The results converted not only me but also the AUVA Board, not just because SoftWave therapy is as efficient as surgery and has practically no complications, but also because almost 85% of the costs could be saved. The AUVA Board not only equipped all of its trauma centers with this technology, but SoftWave technology became the standard of care in Austria for the treatment of non-healing fractures. I chose to dedicate my professional career to SoftWave research and applications."

