Ikon Science and Subsurface Dynamics Provide Subsurface Data Evaluation for Green Energy Storage Projects

SURBITON, United Kingdom, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a leading global provider of geoprediction and open subsurface knowledge management software and data services, announced today its collaboration with Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering. Ikon, in partnership with Subsurface Dynamics (SSD), contributed to a high-level evaluation of pilot storage caverns in a study coordinated by Wood.
As part of the project, Wood leveraged data consulting services from Ikon and SSD to provide due diligence, data review and validation for a multi-location A-CAES (Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage) project involving Hydrostror, a firm using compressed air in underground caverns to store excess electricity generated by wind farms. The data services provided by Ikon and SSD proved important to determine the viability of the subsurface conditions of Hydrostor's proposed sites to support flexible energy storage.
Ikon and SSD evaluated Hydrostor's documentation, studies and reports to prepare a reliable risk assessment summary. Based upon Ikon's and SSD's findings, Goldman Sachs Asset Management invested $250 million into Hydrostor's A-CAES pilot project initiative.
"Accurately understanding the subsurface is fundamental to determining the feasibility of green energy storage projects," explained Dr. Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer of Ikon Science. "As the world's energy mix diversifies, assessing the subsurface remains pivotal to the success of renewable energy projects."
About Ikon Science
For over 20 years, Ikon Science has been a global provider of geoprediction and knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery by applying deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves – improving accuracy, accelerating results, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com.
About Subsurface Dynamics
Subsurface Dynamics is an independent engineering and technology development and implementation firm. Our extensive global experience in integrated subsurface risk evaluation and mitigation combined with our desire to unlock value in our client's most challenging problems ensures outstanding quality of every project. Learn more at www.ssdynamics.com
Press Contact:
Bethany Hilt, Hilt Strategic Communications LLC
hiltb@hiltstrategiccommunications.com
Phone: 1+ 330.338.6633
Press Contact: Bethany Hilt, Hilt Strategic Communications LLC hiltb@hiltstrategiccommunications.com Phone: 1+ 330.338.6633
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.