"Comm Studies ¿Qué es Esto?" Film Premiere Highlights Students and Families in Two Languages

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new bilingual film "Comm Studies ¿Qué es Esto?" premieres April 13 from 5:30-8 p.m., and April 16 from 12-2:30 p.m., at California State University, San Bernardino, in University Hall in room UH-106.



Director/Producer/Professor Roberto S. Oregel and Executive Producer Dr. Jessica Nerren made this film at the request of students and recent alumni who shared their struggles in explaining their major, so this film attempts to meet a previously-unmet need for first-generation college students.

The importance of meeting this expressed need motivated industry and educational leaders including Adobe, the CSU Chancellor's Office, the CSUSB Office of Community Engagement and the CSUSB Department of Communication Studies to finance the film.

"Comm Studies ¿Qué es Esto?" explores questions families may have about the major in a bilingual film format with dialogue and subtitles in both Spanish and English.

According to Oregel, "When I joined CSUSB, I learned through conversations with students that they wanted to involve their families more. But they didn't know how to frame their education in Comm. Studies with their Spanish speaking family. There was a disconnect between their studies at CSUSB and their parents. This film attempts to bridge that gap by answering many of the student and family questions using both English and Spanish." Dr. Nerren mentions that "We're not trying to sell anything. We're trying to answer questions that people really wanted to answer for their loved ones and the special people in their world,"

Event info: The screening is free for students and their families. The premiere will feature a Q and A with filmmakers and students in a panel format. Refreshments will be provided. Parking is $3 on weekends and $6 on weekdays and can be purchased at the parking kiosks.

About Director/Producer Oregel: Roberto S. Oregel is an independent filmmaker who has been writing, directing and producing documentary films for 18 years. His works represent a variety of film genres, including experimental, narrative, and documentary and deal with a range of subjects, from the creative process to the issues that impact underrepresented communities. https://www.csusb.edu/profile/roberto.oregel

About Executive Producer Nerren: Dr. Jess Block Nerren is a strategic communication professional with 19+ years of experience as the president of her own public relations firm. In 2021, she successfully defended her dissertation on Inclusion, Public Relations and Teacher Education in 2021 at CSUSB where she also teaches full time. https://www.csusb.edu/profile/jessica.nerren

This press releases was made by CoyotePR team members as part of their course of studies at CSUSB.

Media Contact:

Jess Block Nerren

Jessica.nerren@csusb.edu

909-706-8525