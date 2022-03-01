Worldwide Total Station Industry to 2026 - by Component, Type, Offering, Application and Geography

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Total Station Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total station market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period to reach US$2.681 billion by 2026, from US$1.743 billion in 2019.

A total station refers to a combined system that contains an electronic data collector, microprocessor, and storage system and is a blend of electronic theodolite and an electronic distance meter. This electronic instrument is employed for land surveying. The chief purposes of a total station include angle measurement, coordinate measurement, distance measurement, and data processing. Total stations are utilized by civil engineers for topographical surveying. Its application is seen in the areas of mechanical and electrical construction, mining, and meteorology.

Some of the other application areas of a total station include highway and roadway management, transportation planning, and precision farming. In comparison to a traditional surveying instrument, the total station provides benefits of high accuracy of measurement, eliminates manual errors of reading and recording, speeds up fieldwork, and provides the precise calculation of coordinates.



The primary factor driving the market growth is the features of total stations like high accuracy, accessibility of data through real-time, and low errors

An important determinant in propelling the growth of the total station market has been the demand for fast and correct measurements in land surveying. The wide application of total stations for crime scene investigation, accident reconstruction, and insurance companies further contributes to the growth of the market. The estimated demand for total stations in the transportation sector is expected to propel the demand for these systems throughout the forecast period. The predicted demand for total stations in the transportation sector is expected to stimulate the demand for these systems throughout the forecast period. In addition, the increase of smart cities provides immense potential for the total station market.

Rising demand for total stations in meteorology, mechanical, mining, and electric construction, an increase in the demand for modernized construction plans, rising demand for fast and accurate measurement in rail applications, evolving technological advancements in 3D modeling in surveying technology, and rising building and other construction projects also acts as factors contributing towards the growth of the market.



Environmental conditions, increasing urbanization, growing instrumental costs, and lack of skilled laborers are key factors that act as restraints to this market

The environmental conditions with the high costs of the instruments and other products associated with it for the measurements will hinder the market growth of total stations. Moreover, the low- availability of skilled laborers will also act as a restraining factor for the growth of the market. Total Stations are almost non-functional in regions with dense trees or buildings. During monsoons, the recurrent losses of satellite signals can shut down GPS systems, which will further affect the measurements of GPS-enabled total stations.

Nevertheless, these signals are prone to failures due to radio interference, electromagnetic pulse (EMP), and satellite failure. As several total stations are deployed with GPS, these devices are completely dependent on receiving satellite signals. Consequently, environmental conditions influence the measurements taken by total stations. The growing demand for GPS is also a major challenge for the growth of the total stations market. In addition, the usage of laser scanning for land surveying can hinder the market growth.



COVID-19 Insights

The COVID-19 has hindered the market of the total station. Multiple factors such as social distancing, lockdown, and stress on the healthcare facilities affected the global economy. The construction activities were suspended for several months. In addition, the costs of raw materials, transportation, and labor increased. As a result, various small business organizers endured large losses. Nevertheless, with the ease of lockdown, the market is retrieving its strength. It is expected that if the COVID-19 is constrained, the growth of the market of the total station will expand simultaneously.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Powers of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. TOTAL STATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. EDM

5.3. Microprocessor

5.4. Theodolite



6. TOTAL STATION MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Manual

6.3. Robotic



7. TOTAL STATION MARKET, BY OFFERING

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hardware

7.3. Services



8. TOTAL STATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Construction

8.3. Transportation

8.4. Utilities

8.5. Oil & Gas

8.6. Mining

8.7. Agriculture

8.8. Others



9. TOTAL STATION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. United States

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. Brazil

9.3.2. Argentina

9.3.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Germany

9.4.2. France

9.4.3. United Kingdom

9.4.4. Spain

9.4.5. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.2. UAE

9.5.3. Israel

9.5.4. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. China

9.6.2. India

9.6.3. South Korea

9.6.4. Taiwan

9.6.5. Thailand

9.6.6. Indonesia

9.6.7. Japan

9.6.8. Others



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrative

10.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co

11.2. Suzhou FOIF Co

11.3. Leica Geosystems

11.4. Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co

11.5. North Group

11.6. Trimble

11.7. Topcon Corporation

11.8. Kara Company

11.9. Kwipped

11.10. Celtic Surveys

11.11. Stonex



