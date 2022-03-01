With An Increasing Trading Flow, DhabiCoin (DBC) starts compatibilization for the TEZOS exchange.

Dubai, UAE , March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
TEZOS blockchain leverages the OCaml and Michelson languages, which facilitate formal verification, commonly used in high-performance industries ranging from nuclear and aerospace to semiconductors.
Unlike Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchains like Bitcoin or Ethereum, Tezos Proof-of-Stake (PoS) requires significantly less energy and cost to operate, making it an ideal alternative platform for building eco-friendly blockchain applications.
Compatibility with TEZOS is more than recognizing the need to generate an environmentally sustainable economy. It is the DBC's entry into the cryptocurrency hall with high-power technologies and minimal harm to the environment.
Launched in January 2022, DBC has seen a massive increase in the flow of daily trades on the exchanges where it is listed, BigOne, Latoken, Pancake Swap, Hotbit, and LBank. Still, in the first half of 2022, DBC will be listed on Biconomy and another top 3 exchange that will take DhabiCoin to another level of trading flow.
On DBC:
Official website DhabiCoin, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, Telegram.
DBC is available on BigOne, Latoken, Pancake Swap, Hotbit, LBank and soon on Biconomy. Exchange. See DBC on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.
Website: https://dhabicoin.ae/
Name: Felipe Leclerc Organization: DhabiCoin Phone: +971 50 955 0681
