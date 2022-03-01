Global Cancer Survivorship Care Growth Opportunities 2022

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Survivorship Care Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cancer survivorship care market has gained significance due to improvements in cancer treatment and the rising cancer survival rates. The availability of reimbursement policies in the United States favors the cancer survivorship care market in the country.
Several health IT companies are considering the use of electronic health records (EHRs) or cancer treatment systems for cancer survivors. The use of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) for survivorship programs, the adoption of integrated platforms for the long-term management of cancer survivors, and the implementation of immuno-oncology solutions provided by major biopharmaceutical companies are the key market growth areas.
Given the market dynamics and trends and the competitive nature of this space, it is important to obtain an overall perspective on care solutions and workflows. This Frost & Sullivan research service offers insightful analysis in the form of region-wise and service segment-wise analysis and discusses key growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Industry Overview
- Cancer Survivorship Care Market Scope of Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Market Overview
- Follow-up Care and Cancer Survivorship Care Model
- Market Segmentation by Solution Type
- Phases of Survivorship Care
- Key Factors Impacting Cancer Survivorship Care
- Post-cancer Treatment Workflow for Cancer Survivorship Care
- Cancer Survivorship Care Team
- Services Offered as part of Cancer Survivorship Care
- Key Services Requested as part of Cancer Survivorship Care Programs
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Types of Survivorship Care Models
- Stakeholders for Different Survivorship Care Models
- Stakeholders for Different Survivorship Care Models - Discussion
- Barriers to High-quality Cancer Survivorship Care
- Reimbursement for Cancer Survivorship Care
- Presence of Cancer Survivorship Care - the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific
- Vendors that Offer Cancer Survivorship Care - Cancer Institutes
- Vendors that Offer Cancer Survivorship Care - Companies
- Vendors that Offer Cancer Survivorship Care - Non-profit Organizations
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Implementation of New Care Models to Provide the Necessary Care through Telehealth to a Larger Number of Customers/Patients
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Leveraging PROs to Facilitate Better Cancer Survivorship Care
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Long-term Care Management for Cancer Survivors
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Use of Novel Approaches such as Immuno-oncology for the Early Diagnosis of Cancer Remission among Survivors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dk2sea
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
