Insights on the CT Equipment Procedure Volumes and Reimbursement Industry - Population-based Screening Programs for New Clinical Applications Will Improve CT Volumes

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CT Equipment Procedure Volumes and Reimbursement Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An estimated 375 million computed tomography (CT) procedures are carried out globally, increasing at 3% to 4% every year. While the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a drop in CT procedures by over 20%, the industry is expected to be completely functional by the end of 2021. Pandemic-based sanitization protocols and patient hesitancy remain restraining factors for operational efficiency and workflows. However, CT remains an indispensable tool in diagnosing and managing illness. For COVID-19, CT scans offer the broadest diagnostic window with promising clinical imaging for initial diagnosis and post-recovery outcomes.
The CT industry is dynamic and involves many players that introduce technological innovations to match the rapidly evolving needs of clinicians, radiologists, and technologists. Innovations in CT, including spectral imaging, photon counting (to lower radiation dosage) with new detector materials, wide-area detector, and reconstruction algorithms for multi-detector CT technology, are expected to drive the market toward faster upgrades and equipment replacement. Most developed economies (North America, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia) have a CT penetration level of over 80% in their healthcare sectors. As CT is an indispensable tool for screening, intervention, and therapy planning, tertiary care hospitals liaise with secondary care facilities to handle patient volumes. Globally, the CT market is witnessing a gradual transition from low-end CT scanners to mid-high and high-end scanners.
The shift toward high-end scanners is primarily due to the innovations in CT technology to reduce radiation dosage and expand clinical applications in vascular, oncology, cardiac, and breast cancer imaging. Revenue growth of high-end CT scanners will be primarily driven by purchases from large tertiary and university hospital segments in North America, Western Europe, and Japan. The proportion of shipments to diagnostic imaging centres and practices are increasing with 16 to 64-slice scanners, embarking on a path of moderate growth over the forecast period. Favourable reimbursement trends for procedures and the proportion of patients enrolling in private health insurance schemes will propel market growth further. The pandemic led to cancellations or postponements of elective surgeries, taking a toll on patient traffic in radiology and affecting CT modalities with a decrease of 20%-25% in procedural volumes in 2020.
As economies move toward recovery, healthcare systems report a gradual increase in elective surgeries and are stepping up efforts to address the accumulated backlog at varying capacities. The continued demand for procedures coupled with new CT capacity purchases/replacement sales will bolster growth throughout the forecast period. Global markets are expected to return to pre-COVID-19 business performance levels between 2024 and 2025 from economic recovery and COVID-19 recovery rates.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Environment
- Key Highlights
- Research Scope
- Segmentation and Life Cycle Analysis
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Region
- Mid-high Scanners and Replacement of Low-end Scanners Drive Growth Trends
- Estimated Competitor Market Share
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Estimated Procedures by Anatomy
- Estimated Procedures by Geography
4. Infrastructure, Procedure Volumes, and Reimbursement - United States
- Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - United States
- Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - United States
- CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - United States
5. Infrastructure, Procedure Volumes, and Reimbursement - Selected Western European Countries
- Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - Germany
- Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - Germany
- CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - Germany
- Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - France
- Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - France
- CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - France
- Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - Italy
- Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - Italy
- CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - Italy
- Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - Spain
- Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - Spain
- CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - Spain
- Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - United Kingdom
- Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - United Kingdom
- CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - United Kingdom
- 2020 CT Reimbursement Summary
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Population-based Screening Programs for New Clinical Applications Will Improve CT Volumes
- Growth Opportunity 2 - CT Penetration in Cardiac Centers, Particularly Coronary CT Angiography (CCTA) and Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) Procedures, Will Accelerate Market Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Emergence of Technologies such as Photon Counting Will Create a New Market in Computed Tomography
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ade0lw
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.