Global Travel Backpacks Market 2022: Demand By Regions, Top Manufacturers, Required RAW Materials, Market Dynamics, Growth Factors, Opportunity Assessments, Forecast 2029

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Travel Backpacks Market size is predicted to rise owing to the rising urbanization and tourism. The boom in travel and tourism has generated a demand for travel backpacks. Increasing demand for sacks during traveling and innovative materials used to offer light bags is driving the demand for travel backpacks and leading to Global Travel Backpacks Market growth. They are progressively becoming a fashion accessory with colors, combinations of textures, and designs. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled " Global Travel Backpacks Market, 2022-2029 ".

Key players in the global Travel Backpacks market covered in Chapter 2 and Chapter 6:

Ѕwіѕѕ Gеаr

Кеltу Rеdwіng

Нуnеѕ Еаglе

Оѕрrеу

Ніgh Ѕіеrrа

Ѕ-Zоnе

Оаklеу

Тіmbuk2

Ѕumtrее

Кеnѕіngtоn

Еbаgѕ ТLЅ

RЕІ Vаgаbоnd

The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the demand for travel backpacks declined as travel institutions and businesses were forced to shut down. Consumers also limited their spending income on travel bags which impacted the sales of travel backpacks. But as the recovery phase has begun the spending by consumers have also strengthened leading to the demand for travel backpacks to rise again.

Global Travel Backpacks Market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

In Chapter 8 and Chapter 10.3, based on types, the Travel Backpacks market from 2017 to 2029 is primarily split into:

Wheeled Backpack

Shoulder Backpack

In Chapter 9 and Chapter 10.4, based on applications, the Travel Backpacks market from 2017 to 2029 covers:

For Business

For Casual Trips

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S.), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Poland), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and India) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines), Latin America (Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil), and Middle East & Africa (South Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and Nigeria), and Other Regions.

February 2020: Under Armour Inc., launched a new product line of waterproof travel backpacks & wear resistive, drop kit, and tech sleeves to expand their travel bag segment.

