Global Equipment Rental Market 2022 Recent Study Report Is Comprehensive Collection Of Information On Status Of The Industry With Covering All Key Aspect That Showcase The Growth By 2028

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Equipment Rental Market size is anticipated to experience a boost owing to increasing mining and construction activities. Due to numerous opportunities in residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors, there has been a rise in renting equipment. In addition to this, growing automation is also responsible for driving demand. Rising drilling projects are driving the Global Equipment Rental Market growth. In 2021, the Global Equipment Rental Market stood at a market size of USD 46,060 million and with a CAGR of 1.5%, it is expected to reach a valuation of USD 51,170 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled "Global Equipment Rental Market, 2022-2028".
List of Key Players
- Hertz Equipment Rental
- Sunbelt Rentals
- United Rentals
- Atlas Copco
- Caterpillar
- Aggreko
- AKTIO Corporation
- Ashtead Group
- BlueLine Rental
- Cramo
- Deere & Company
- Fabick CAT
- Herc Rentals
- Kanamoto
- Loxam
- Maxim Crane Works
- Mustang CAT
- Nishio Rent All
- Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation)
- Sims Crane & Equipment
- Stephensons Rental Services
- Sunstate Equipment Company
- Titan Machinery
Get a Sample PDF of report @
https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19926833?utm_source=GV
The rental equipment industry provides tools, machinery, and equipment for construction, oil & gas, and mining industries on a rental basis. Oil & Gas companies rely on such rental equipment for activities such as drilling, down holing, and production tools. The market is expected to have a major regional development in the Americas owing to the increased production of oil & gas from countries like Canada and the U.S.
The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the demand for rental equipment in the construction industry as the activities were halted. The gradual recovery is done with restarting of construction activities and government investment in infrastructure projects
Global Equipment Rental Market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.
Have a query before purchasing this report –
https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19926833?utm_source=GV
Segment by Type
- Online Rental
- Offline Rental
Segment by Application
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Construction Industry
- Mining Industry
- Power Industry
- Others industry, and others.
Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Nordic, and Nordic Countries), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Korea, and Southeast Asia), Latin America (Mexico and Brazil), Australia, and Middle East & Africa (South Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa).
Buy this report (Price 4900 USD for a single-user license)–
https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19926833?utm_source=GV
Detailed TOC of Global Equipment Rental Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Online Rental
1.2.3 Offline Rental
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industry
1.3.3 Construction Industry
1.3.4 Mining Industry
1.3.5 Power Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Equipment Rental Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Equipment Rental Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Equipment Rental Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Equipment Rental Industry Trends
2.3.2 Equipment Rental Market Drivers
2.3.3 Equipment Rental Market Challenges
2.3.4 Equipment Rental Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Equipment Rental Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Equipment Rental Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Equipment Rental Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Equipment Rental Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Equipment Rental Revenue
3.4 Global Equipment Rental Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Equipment Rental Revenue in 2021
3.5 Equipment Rental Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Equipment Rental Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Equipment Rental Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Equipment Rental Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
5 Equipment Rental Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
About Us:
Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.
Contact our Sales Team: Proficient Market Insights Phone: US :1 424 253 0807 UK : +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@proficientmarketinsights.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.