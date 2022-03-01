New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Video Wall Market By Layout, By End User, By Display, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241004/?utm_source=GNW

An Interactive Video Wall display, which is made up of numerous displays, is a great way to present content in a more detailed and enriched format. When compared to a regular video wall, Interactive Video Wall technology provides customers with interesting and effective interactive presentations. Customers have more influence over the material they see on a touch Video Wall since it allows the complete control of the display.



Touch screen displays are in trend in the corporate sector. Also, flexible display technologies witness popularity at a high pace. In addition, the touch screen displays provide high-quality range solutions across a spectrum of interactive technologies. Also, display technologies such as organic light-emitting diode (OLED) have gained increased importance in products such as monitors, video walls, smartphones, and other devices.



Nowadays, the diffusion of modernization, urbanization along with the adoption of the latest advanced technologies is rapidly accelerating. There has been a significant number of malls and other public outing places. These walls are used in malls and other spaces to display several films across individual screens or a single video over the full wall to captivate visitors. Due to this factor, interactive video walls are rapidly becoming the trend and need of the modern population.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various businesses irrespective of their sizes were partially demolished while a few were completely devastated. The restrictions on import and export of goods were one of the major reasons for vandalizing the economies across the world. The interactive video wall market also experienced a significant downfall during the COVID-19 period.



However, the Interactive Video Wall Market is estimated to overcome the dealt damage in upcoming years due to the fact that many organizations and supply chains are employing Interactive Video Wall to work instead of humans to lessen the impact of the pandemic and reduce all the possible costs.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising in the utilization across transportation



The video wall is the most popular digital technology used in the transportation sector by critical transportation hubs such as airports, railways, and bus stations, among others. Because of the growing demand for relevant digital content and information for travelers, interactive commercials via a video wall is comparatively more time-efficient and well-informed than traditional advertising methods.



The increasing popularity of touch-based devices



Touch screen technology provides customers with more convenience in reduced time while operating digital devices, even cell phones, and tablets. The number of devices with touch sensors is constantly increasing and becoming more popular among customers. Touch-based devices require the utilization of a display panel, which aids in the growth of display devices. As a result, a large range of home appliances, such as refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and chimneys, are equipped with touch-sensitive displays.



Market Restraining Factors:



Not suitable for all weathers and climate situations



Interactive video walls are digital products and are comprised of various wiring and other fragile components. Interactive items like interactive kiosks, video walls, and monitors are becoming more prevalent, with new units being implemented every year in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and other settings. However, as technology advances, displays are growing more sophisticated, particularly for outdoor applications. Outdoor touch and display technology are not as advanced as indoor touch and display technology.



Layout Outlook



Based on the Layout, the Interactive Video Wall Market is bifurcated into Standard Layout and Custom Layout. In 2020, the standard layout segment acquired the largest revenue share of the interactive video wall market. The increased growth of the segment is attributed to the growing demand for high-resolution multi-touch displays, particularly in conference rooms along with their utilization as menu boards in restaurants to show customers pricing, menus, and wait times. Depending on the display style, companies provide a variety of products. Landscape and portrait interactive video walls are common layouts in museums, trade events, and exhibitions.



End User Outlook



Based on the End-user, the Interactive Video Wall Market is classified into Retail, Corporate, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museum, and Others. The museum segment acquired a promising revenue share of overall market in 2020. This is attributed to its many benefits such as ease of installation and immersion. Using interactive technology, these walls allow museum visitors to take control of what they wish to learn more about. Moreover, by covering numerous walls of an exhibition room with different displays, they provide a new paradigm shift to the museum experience. This allows viewers to immerse themselves in the environment and enhance their experience.



Display Outlook



Based on the Display, the Interactive Video Wall Market is segregated into LCD, LED, and Others. In 2020, the LED segment dominated the interactive video wall market by holding the biggest revenue share of the market. This is because LED Display Video Walls are gaining traction these days, and they're quite beneficial in a variety of businesses. As a result, it aids in enhancing customer engagement for the company.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, the Interactive Video Wall Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share of the interactive video walls market across the world. The region's commercial facilities are increasingly adopting interactive technology, which explains their prominence. In the current market situation, the United States controls North America's interactive display market. Touch video walls are widely used in the business, government, and retail sectors across the country.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include MultiTaction, Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Prestop B.V., Eyefactive GmbH, Ideum, Inc., Pro Display, Intermedia Touch, Inc., Ushio, Inc. (Christie Digital Systems, Inc.), and Panasonic Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Interactive Video Wall Market



Sep-2021: Leyard announced the TXP Series Huddle Wall, a new generation of large screens. These screens have a seamless display surface and provide razor-shape, color representation, brilliant picture representation at a high broadcast level, and full front support for any maintenance work that might be needed.



Nov-2020: Panasonic launched a 55-inch transparent OLED display module. The module is available in a modular specification for installation in commercial environments and homes. This product utilizes a self-illuminating transparent OLED display panel and it does not need a backlight.



Sep-2020: IDEUM released the touchless Pedestal device. This enables visitors to safely interact without touching any physical interface elements or any screen. The device comprises a LeapMotion controller for interaction together with controlled LED lights and a small circular 3.4" LCD for onboarding and real-time feedback.



Feb-2020: Leyard Planar unveiled an ultra-fine pitch LED display with a 0.6-millimeter video wall. These walls feature microLED, DirectLight X LED, it is a new TVF Series with models available in 1.2-, 1.5-, 1.8- and 2.5-millimeter pixel pitches. This series delivers a 27-inch, front serviceability, slim-profile display cabinet, and a creative, stackable design for eliminating cabinet-to-cabinet cabling and minimizing the complexity of vertical alignment and installation.



Feb-2019: Christie Digital System introduced Christie MicroTiles LED in booming markets. This LED offers P3 color space and fully compliant HDR-10 and patented software, which keeps the wall calibrated at 97% or greater uniformity. Christie MicroTiles LED is suitable for corporation venues, broadcast sets, retail, museums, stadiums, and higher education.



Sep-2018: MultiTaction announced the launch of the multitouch display, eXtremely Narrow Bezel (XNB). The MultiTaction UNB display has a Clearsight touch tracking engine feature operating at 120 Hz. This ultra-responsive multi-touch experience makes the user feel like they are touching the content, not technology.



May-2018: Leyard and Planar released the Leyard DirectLight X LED Video Wall System. With this system, the company incorporated in the box, the 4K standards compliance, modern UI, and video processing, which enables customers in realizing more flexible and compelling video wall installations.



Apr-2018: Leyard and Planar announced its partnership with T1V for offering completely integrating interactive and collaboration solutions for education, enterprise, and active learning environments. Jointly, the companies recognized that they can bring a powerful solution to the market that utilizes T1V's expertise in visual collaboration software, in multiuser combined with Leyard and Planar's Clarity Matrix MultiTouch LCD Video Wall System and Leyard LED MultiTouch video walls.



Feb-2018: Christie introduced Velvet CorePlus LED video walls, an ultra-flexible, value-priced LED video wall. This video wall has been designed with a focus on affordability and flexibility while offering a range of features normally found in more expensive LED products. The remote power or onboard options for CorePlus accelerates installation possibilities while delivering efficient heat management and redundancies for 24 x 7 operation.



Jan-2018: Intermedia Touch came into collaboration with The Salah Foundation Children's Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The collaboration aimed to develop a digital interactive aquarium to entertain children. The Interactive Aquarium Experience at Salah Foundation Children's Hospital has been designed for creating a unique experience through making use of the latest interactive technology, enabling children in the hospital for engaging with an application that is interactive and fun.



Jan-2018: Leyard and Planar announced the launch of the third generation Clarity Matrix G3, the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System. This system expanded the capabilities with groundbreaking advances which continued to increase the bar for best-in-class LCD video wall solutions.



Apr-2017: Leyard and Planar introduced Leyard LED MultiTouch, the first seamless LED touch-enabled video wall. This wall broadened Leyard's unique LED portfolio at a time when Leyard assumed the No.1 position in the rising LED video display industry.



Jan-2017: Planar Systems, a Leyard Company announced the acquisition of NaturalPoint. The acquisition brought together the leaders in complementary technologies for continuing to enhance its development of leading-edge products serving high growth and opportunities in virtual reality (VR) CAVEs, movement sciences, drone, and robot tracking, computer visualization character animation, sports performance, and more.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Layout



• Standard Layout, and



• Custom Layout



By End User



• Retail



• Hospitality



• Corporate



• Museum



• Transportation



• Healthcare, and



• Others



By Display



• LED,



• LCD and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• MultiTaction



• Leyard Optoelectronic Co.



• Prestop B.V.



• Eyefactive GmbH



• Ideum, Inc.



• Pro Display



• Intermedia Touch, Inc.



• Ushio, Inc. (Christie Digital Systems, Inc.)



• Panasonic Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241004/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________