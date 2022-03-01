Insights on the Car Powertrain Global Market to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Powertrain Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent report on the car powertrain market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the car powertrain market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2017 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of Information enclosed in the study.



This study on the car powertrain market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis.

The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the car powertrain market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Car Powertrain Market

How much value will the car powertrain market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and there effects on the market for car powertrain market?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall car powertrain market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the car powertrain market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the car powertrain market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the car powertrain market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for car powertrain market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Key Market Trends

2.3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

2.3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

2.4. Market Background

2.4.1. Macro-Economic Factors

2.4.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

2.4.1.2. Global Industrial Growth Outlook

2.4.1.3. Global Urbanization Growth Outlook

2.4.1.4. Global Population Growth Outlook

2.4.1.5. Global Automotive Industry Growth Outlook

2.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

2.5.1. Global Automotive Production Growth Outlook

2.5.2. Global Automotive Sales Growth Outlook

2.5.3. Global Vehicle Parc Outlook

2.6. PESTLE Analysis

2.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.8. Value Chain Analysis

2.8.1. List of Suppliers

2.8.2. List of OEMs

2.8.3. Profitability Margins

2.9. Market Dynamics

2.9.1. Drivers

2.9.2. Restraints

2.9.3. Opportunity

2.10. Covid-19 Crisis - Impact Assessment



3. Global Car Powertrain Market Analysis and Forecast, by Car Type



4. Global Car Powertrain Market Analysis and Forecast, by Category

5. Global Car Powertrain Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region & Country

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Car Powertrain Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region & Country, 2017-2031

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Central & South America

5.2.5. Morocco



6. North America Car Powertrain Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2031



7. Europe Car Powertrain Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2031

8. Asia Pacific Car Powertrain Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2031



9. Central & South America Car Powertrain Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2031



10. Morocco Car Powertrain Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2031



11. Competition Landscape

11.1. Market Analysis By Company (2020)

11.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

11.3. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Recent Developments, Strategy)

11.3.1. Mahle GmbH,

11.3.1.1. Overview

11.3.1.2. Recent Developments

11.3.1.3. Strategy

11.3.2. American Axle & Manufacturing,

11.3.2.1. Overview

11.3.2.2. Recent Developments

11.3.2.3. Strategy

11.3.3. Tenneco Inc., Linamar,

11.3.3.1. Overview

11.3.3.2. Recent Developments

11.3.3.3. Strategy

11.3.4. ThyssenKrupp,

11.3.4.1. Overview

11.3.4.2. Recent Developments

11.3.4.3. Strategy

11.3.5. Rheinmetall AG,

11.3.5.1. Overview

11.3.5.2. Recent Developments

11.3.5.3. Strategy

11.3.6. Sanjo Machine Works,

11.3.6.1. Overview

11.3.6.2. Recent Developments

11.3.6.3. Strategy

11.3.7. Yasunaga, Bharat Forge,

11.3.7.1. Overview

11.3.7.2. Recent Developments

11.3.7.3. Strategy

11.3.8. Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd,

11.3.8.1. Overview

11.3.8.2. Recent Developments

11.3.8.3. Strategy

11.3.9. Continental AG,

11.3.9.1. Overview

11.3.9.2. Recent Developments

11.3.9.3. Strategy

11.3.10. Robert Bosch GmbH,

11.3.10.1. Overview

11.3.10.2. Recent Developments

11.3.10.3. Strategy

11.3.11. Denso Corporation,

11.3.11.1. Overview

11.3.11.2. Recent Developments

11.3.11.3. Strategy

11.3.12. ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

11.3.12.1. Overview

11.3.12.2. Recent Developments

11.3.12.3. Strategy

11.3.13. Magna International Inc.,

11.3.13.1. Overview

11.3.13.2. Recent Developments

11.3.13.3. Strategy

11.3.14. Bridgestone Corporation,

11.3.14.1. Overview

11.3.14.2. Recent Developments

11.3.14.3. Strategy

11.3.15. Michelin,

11.3.15.1. Overview

11.3.15.2. Recent Developments

11.3.15.3. Strategy

11.3.16. Faurecia,

11.3.16.1. Overview

11.3.16.2. Recent Developments

11.3.16.3. Strategy

11.3.17. Clarios,

11.3.17.1. Overview

11.3.17.2. Recent Developments

11.3.17.3. Strategy

11.3.18. Valeo SA

11.3.18.1. Overview

11.3.18.2. Recent Developments

11.3.18.3. Strategy



