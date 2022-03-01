New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Business and Private Jet Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241270/?utm_source=GNW



Demand has Rose Sharply in the Pre-owned Business Jet Market



Demand has outpaced supply by a large margin in the pre-owned business jet market, driving up prices while simultaneously closing the price gap between new and pre-owned aircrafts, thereby turning the industry into a seller's market in an extraordinary turn of events. Bombardier's latest entrance into the pre-owned market exemplifies this point. This private jet gold rush is expected to boost demand for new planes significantly in the future.



Germany Is Spearheading The Expansion Of Business Aviation



Germany was the fifth-largest contributor of business aviation to the global market. The country's 783-strong fleet included 495 jets, 280 turboprops, and eight executive models. In Germany the previous year, there were 480 jets. In 2019, jet aircraft accounted for 63% of Germany's private aviation fleet. Germany's private jet fleet accounted for around 2.2% of all private jets in the world. Between 2019 and 2021, Germany witnessed the largest increase in the number of registered private jets (a rise of 36).



When compared to two years ago, charter and fractional business jet operator activity is up more than 10% this year, with private flight departments now back on track and Aircraft Management operators following by a couple of points. Germany is driving business aviation growth; business aviation visitors are up more than 25% this year compared to the previous year.



What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?

• How is the business and private jet market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the business and private jet market?

• How will each business and private jet submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

• How will the market shares for each business and private jet submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

• Will leading business and private jet markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the business and private jet projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implication of business and private jet projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the business and private jet market?

• Where is the business and private jet market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?



Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising business and private jet prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis)

• Market Size Estimation & Forecast by Value (US$ Billion)

• Market Size Estimation & Forecast by Volume (Cumulative Units)



Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Point-of-Sale

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Aftermarket



Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

• Business

• Private

• Operator



Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Aircraft Type

• Light Aircraft

• Mid-sized Aircraft

• Large Aircraft

• Airliner Aircraft

• Other Aircraft Type



Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Service

• On-demand Service

• Air Taxis

• Branded Charters

• Jet-card/Membership Programs

• Fractional Ownership

• Other Service



Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Range

• Less than 1,000 NM

• 1,000- 3,000 NM

• 3,000–5,000 NM

• More than 5,000 NM



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• U.S. Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Europe Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Germany Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Asia Pacific Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• China Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



LAMEA Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Brazil Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Airbus SE

• Boeing Company

• Bombardier Inc.

• Dassault Aviation SA

• Eclipse Aerospace

• Embraer SA

• Eviation Aircraft Ltd

• FlyExclusive

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Honda Aircraft Company

• Jet Edge

• Joby Aviation Inc.

• NetJets Inc.

• Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

• Piper Aircraft Inc.

• PlaneSense

• Solairus Aviation

• Textron Inc.

• VistaJet

• Wheels Up Experience Inc.

• Zunum Aero



• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for Point-of-sales, aircraft type, Range, End-Use, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 21 of the major companies involved in the Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market.







