China $825 Million Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Markets to 2028

China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market size is anticipated to reach USD 825 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.
This new market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire China non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the China non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018 - 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in China.
The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2028. The report also includes an assessment of comparative test analysis by companies.
It also covers reimbursement patterns and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the China non-invasive prenatal testing market. Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, venture capital investment, distribution, and licensing agreements are analyzed in detail. The report also explores the detailed description of market drivers and inhibitors of the China non-invasive prenatal testing market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the China non-invasive prenatal testing market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product outlook, and key development in the non-invasive prenatal testing market in China.
This Comprehensive China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report Provides:
- To Analyse the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2018 to 2021
- To Estimate and Forecast the Market Size of the China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2022 to 2028 and Growth Rate until 2028
- Evaluates the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in China with Six Years Forecast
- Assessment of Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Six Years Forecast
- Meticulously Assesses the Overall China Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends
- Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
- Features Reimbursement Patterns of the China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
- Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration Deals, Partnership Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement
- A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development
The Leading Companies for the China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market are Listed Below:
- Basetra
- Berry Genomics
- BGI Diagnosis Co. Ltd
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What is the current scenario of the China non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- What is the total market size and forecast (until 2028) for the China non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- How has the potential China market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- How many NIPT tests performed in China during 2018 - 2028?
- What are the key marketed NIPT tests available in China?
- What are the major drivers of the China non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- What are the major inhibitors of the China non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- What is the reimbursement pattern in the China non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- What is the regulatory framework in the China non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- Who are the top Chinese market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?
- How is the Chinese market predicted to develop in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. China Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018 - 2028)
3. China Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018 - 2028)
4. China Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018 - 2028)
5. China Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018 - 2028)
6. China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges
6.1 Market Growth Drivers
6.2 Market Challenges
7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis
8. Reimbursement Environment of the China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
9. Regulation Framework of the China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
10.1 Collaboration Deals
10.2 Venture Capital Investment
10.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
10.4 Exclusive Agreement
10.5 Licensing Agreement
10.6 Distribution Agreement
10.7 Partnership Deals
11. Key Companies Analysis
11.1 BGI Diagnosis Co. Ltd
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Product Portfolio
11.1.3 Recent Development
11.2 Berry Genomics
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Product Portfolio
11.2.3 Recent Development
11.3 Basetra Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxl75n
