FPIA Partners Join Boyden in New York

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to welcome the team from FPIA Partners, top performing asset management specialists in executive search.

Trina D. Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden shares, "The addition of our New York team is a cornerstone of our global growth strategy that emphasizes deep sector expertise in this key market and across the firm. Their premier position in financial services, both nationally and internationally, allows us to significantly expand our capabilities in serving clients. Importantly, their values and client/candidate integrity are a seamless fit within our global partnership."

The team of six, Dominic Freud, Stephan Pizenberg, Sowbagya Gokulram, Jeremy Hardisty, Veronica Morán and Jessica Rodríguez join Boyden's global financial services practice delivering executive search in asset management, fintech, global equities and private equity in financial centers worldwide.

"We are delighted to join Boyden, broadening our services to deliver functional and country leaders as well as investment specialists to clients," explains Dominic Freud, Managing Partner, Boyden New York. "We are distinctive in the market in having long-term, senior investment careers with leading financial institutions. This means we have long term relationships as well as significant institutional and market intelligence. We speak our candidates' language, we have walked in the shoes of our candidates and clients and we are keen to leverage our collective resources for them both".

"The asset management industry is evolving in keeping with global trends and its investor demographic," adds Stephan Pizenberg. "As global citizens ourselves, we are committed to helping our clients to achieve their diversity and environmental, social and governance goals, as well as maintaining our own ethical standards in nurturing an equitable society."

FPIA Partners was established 10 years ago, becoming the number one franchise in its specialist area and one of the leading teams in asset management. Co-founder Dominic Freud held leadership roles at Oppenheimer, SLS Capital, Societe Generale, (then) Paribas, Sheppards & Chase and James Capel. Co-founder Jeremy Hardisty held leadership roles at UBS and Royal Bank of Scotland, Co-founder Stephan Pizenberg held leadership roles at Societe Generale and (then) Paribas. Through their focus on excellence, they achieve retention rates significantly above industry average; 98% first year and 91% five year retention.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes' Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

