WISeKey's WISe.ART NFT Marketplace Adds New Collection of NFTs by Spanish Artist Pedro Sandoval

WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey's overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution.

WISe.Art platform has developed into a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, enabling artists, curators, collectors, and multipliers, to onboard white-labeling options and/or custom-made NFT digital designs, physical art and collectibles.

Geneva, Madrid – March 1, 2022 – WISeKey Holding Ltd (("WISeKey", NASDAQ:WKEY, SIX: WIHN)), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that following the successful sale of one of the multimedia art works by Pedro Sandoval for EURO 170,000 in collaboration with Duran Subastas, it is uploading additional exciting art works by Pedro Sandoval on the WISe.ART NFT Marketplace.

WISe.ART provides both a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. WISe.ART recently added the CasperLabs to the existing Ethereum & Polygon blockchains. WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain supports, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually adding new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISe.ART's overall strategy to act as one of the top 10 leading platforms of the Web3.0 revolution.

About Pedro Sandoval:

Pedro José Sandoval (Ciudad Bolívar, July 12, 1964) 1 is a Spanish-Venezuelan artist based in Madrid, Spain. Several times winner of international awards and having mingled with most of the major contemporary artists in Europe, he has been dabbling with NFTs since the mid-90s. His belief is that art must tell a story and the artist must live that story to express it convincingly. Each of his NFT interpretations are drawn from his personal perception of museum masterpieces or his vision of current affairs and society today.

To commemorate his membership of Luminaries21, he wanted to honor the other 1090 members in a retrospective showing their dedication to the good of our planet and humanity by creating a series of "NFTs for Good." For more information, visit www.pedrosandoval.com.

Pedro is currently participating in ARCO , Spain's major annual art fair and one of the first to reopen to the public after the pandemic. He prepared an exclusive series of wrist watches digital designs which were onboarded especially for the opening of the event. Two of them sold on opening day forThe Mona Lisa series is also available on the WISe.ART platform linked to the physical work located in the artist studio in Madrid. Collectors can acquire the NFT on the platform and opt to ship the physical pieces anywhere in the world.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey WKEYWIHN)) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.