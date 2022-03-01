New Therapy Practice Hong Kong - Maple Tree Counselling Launches In Central HK

Central, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Maple Tree Counselling, a boutique counselling and therapy practice, offers psychotherapy services focusing on individuals, one-on-one therapy for adults and teenagers, group therapy for adults and teenagers, and corporate counselling and wellness. Therapy is delivered in person in the heart of Central or online via video call. More about this can be found on https://www.mapletreecounselling.com

Individual therapy includes one-on-one counselling for clients suffering from anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, grief and loss, addiction, low self-esteem, relationship difficulties, codependency, divorce, IVF and infertility, covid-related struggles, and more. Group therapy is for counselling of small groups and peer support for various kinds of groups, such as LGBTQ+, grief, men's mental health, caregivers, menopause, divorce, parents and teenagers, fertility issues, Dungeons and Dragons game therapy and more. Corporate counselling and wellness is for group workshops and employee assistance targeting various issues, including burnout prevention, anxiety and stress reduction, employee retention, cross-cultural sensitivity, mindfulness, mental health first aid, productivity and performance, psychoeducation and more.

Counselling and psychotherapy are usually applied interchangeably and refer to talk therapy with the goal of helping clients develop a better understanding of themselves and facilitate change for improvement. Shorter terms of therapy may also be used to focus on specific immediate issues and well-being. The counsellors at Maple Tree Counselling are all trained and experienced in several evidence-based psychotherapies. These evidence-based therapies used include Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT); Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT); Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT); Schema Therapy; Psychodynamic Therapy; Narrative Therapy; and Emotionally-Focused Therapy (EFT). More about these therapy approaches can be gleaned from https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/therapy-approaches

In ACT, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, the psychotherapy sessions are designed to teach clients to accept what is beyond their control and instead focus on committed actions for achieving a more meaningful existence. Clients realize that negative thoughts and feelings can't be avoided, but they can establish a healthy space between themselves and any unwanted experiences through the use of targeted cognitive and behavioural techniques, such as mindfulness. Clients are able to develop psychological flexibility that enables them to remain present during hard times.

The CBT, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, sessions are focused on the connections between emotions, thoughts, behaviours, and physical sensations. Clients learn to identify the presence of any unhelpful thoughts and behaviours that usually lead to troubling emotions and symptoms. This is an active form of psychotherapy where clients are encouraged to practice their skills in between sessions.

MBCT or ​​mindfulness-based psychotherapy employs a combination of mindfulness practices and cognitive methods. Breathing and meditation exercises are also used to relieve overwhelming emotions and help calm down the nervous system. Clients learn to accept and observe what is happening, including adverse events, without judgement. MBCT is often used to interrupt automatic stress responses and break cycles of depression and anxiety.

Schema therapy integrates the elements of psychodynamic therapy and CBT with the goal of helping clients modify their long-standing maladaptive behaviour and thought patterns. Schemas are deep, self-defeating belief systems that usually originate in childhood causing certain behaviours throughout a person's life. The sessions are focused on replacing schemas with healthier behavioural patterns to meet emotional needs, such as finding self-worth and nurturing relationships.

In the psychodynamic therapy sessions, there is an in-depth exploration of how past emotions and experiences affect current behaviours, relationships, and decision-making. This kind of therapy is based on the concept that a better understanding of the past will provide more clarity and encourage healthy behaviours for the future.

Founded in 2022, Maple Tree Counselling is a boutique counselling and therapy practice in Hong Kong with a vision of providing assistance to individuals to prosper and provide them with a caring, empathic and safe space where they can explore life's challenges and opportunities to heal and grow. Their team of counsellors are a diverse and multicultural group with extensive life experience and worldwide accreditation and qualifications. The operation of the practice is guided by the key professional values of ongoing professional development, expert individual and group supervision, and absolute confidentiality. Therapy is delivered in person in the heart of Central, Hong Kong or online via video call and can be provided in English, Mandarin, or Cantonese.

Those who are interested in learning more about the counselling and therapy practice can check out the Maple Tree Counselling website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/about-us/, or contact them on the phone or through email.

