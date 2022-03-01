BlueMagic Group International – The Rising Star in the Turkish Hair Transplant Industry

Istanbul, Turkey, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hair transplantation has become a permanent treatment for baldness, with Turkey becoming the go-to option for the surgery. With several hair transplant clinics in Turkey, BlueMagic Group has stood out as one of the best in terms of techniques and results.

BlueMagic Group is a rising hair transplant clinic in Turkey that has provided outstanding results to many patients. BlueMagic Group, which is situated in Turkey, was founded by Pasquale Minasi and is dedicated to providing high-quality hair transplants to all patients.

The treatments are all carried out at BlueMagic Group's hair transplant clinic in Turkey, which is accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) and Food and Drug Administration-approved (FDA).

BlueMagic Group is well-known in the Turkish and international hair transplant industry, having performed over 21,000 surgeries. It is the only Turkish hair transplant clinic to be featured on Bloomberg.

BlueMagic Group specializes in all of the most cutting-edge hair transplant techniques, including Sapphire FUE and DHI hair transplant. BlueMagic Group believes in combining cutting-edge technology and a customized approach to give the best results for each patient.

Patients will get a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable experience from BlueMagic Group. Many patients have expressed satisfaction with the clinic's ability to meet their hair transplant needs while also providing a wonderful trip to Turkey.

What Distinguishes BlueMagic Group as Turkey's Best Hair Transplant Clinic?

1. Experts surgeons at BlueMagic Group

BlueMagic Group's specialists have undergone significant training, practice, and experience. BlueMagic Group is dedicated to providing amazing experiences to all patients with their team of internationally acclaimed doctors, Dr. Selahattin Tulunay and Dr. Serkan Kemal.

• Dr. Selahattin Tulunay

For over 34 years, Dr. Selahattin Tulunay has been performing hair transplants. The doctor is a member of the Turkish Medical Association as well as the Turkish Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery. He was voted 'Best Plastic Surgeon of the Year' in 2012. He was named the 'Best Hair Transplant Specialist of the Year' in 2014 and 2015. The Manual FUE hair transplant procedure was invented by Dr. Selahattin.

• Dr. Serkan Kemal

Dr. Serkan Kemal is a renowned surgeon with over a decade of experience. His goal in life is to master hair transplantation, so he's kept up with the field's rapidly changing breakthroughs, techniques, and inventions. Dr. Serkan is committed to providing the highest quality hair transplantation with long-lasting results, a 100% success record, and satisfied patients. Micro-FUE Sapphire and DHI hair transplant techniques are two of the doctor's specialties.

2. BlueMagic Group Delivers Effective and Long-term Results

Since its inception, BlueMagic Group has performed over 21000 hair transplant surgeries. Patients have had long-term and successful results, providing the ideal solution to their baldness problems.

BlueMagic Group is regarded as Turkey's premier hair transplant clinic, providing high-quality hair transplant surgeries with the certainty that the results will be as expected. As a result, several international patients, particularly from the USA and the UK, have sought hair transplants at BlueMagic Group.

3. BlueMagic Group Offers a 12-month Aftercare Procedure

Aftercare is one of the most crucial aspects of any surgery. As the patient, you must not only care for your sensitive scalp following surgery but also take efforts to assure the procedure's success. All BlueMagic Group patients receive a 12-month aftercare process. They are available to patients at all times to ensure that their recovery is as painless as possible.

BlueMagic Group's Modern Hair Transplant Techniques

The BlueMagic Group is well-known for its cutting-edge hair transplant procedures. These strategies have helped a lot of patients get the greatest results.

• Sapphire FUE Hair Transplant

Sapphire FUE hair transplant is the most advanced form of FUE hair transplant offered by BlueMagic Group. Sapphire blades are utilized to open minor incisions in this procedure. Because the hair growth is higher than any other procedure, a sapphire FUE hair transplant is said to be the best way for both men and women to achieve their desired thick, long hair.

• DHI Hair Transplant

DHI hair transplantation is a relatively new method in Turkey. BlueMagic Group uses the most up-to-date Choi Pen technology in their DHI transplants to deliver the best possible experience for patients. The precision of the Choi Pen provides for a more natural result and boosts the follicle's survival rate after implanting.

When patients are in the initial consultation process, BlueMagic Group's team of experienced surgeons will aid them in determining which technique is best for them.

Comfortable Accommodation & Travel with BlueMagic Group

BlueMagic Group is committed to providing the best hair transplant in Turkey. At the clinic, patients' convenience and comfort are prioritized. Every one of their packages includes a 5-star hotel stay at Istanbul's most prestigious and sought-after hotel, the Elite World Hotel.

Patients can enjoy the best that Elite World Hotel has to offer for three nights and four days. The clinic, among other things, offers an ultra-luxurious room, complimentary breakfast, and a wide selection of amenities.

The packages offered by BlueMagic Group International also include airport pickup and drop-off, as well as clinic transportation from the hotel. This allows patients to rest completely, allowing them to recover in comfort after their hair transplant surgery.

Furthermore, BlueMagic Group's hair transplant cost is 70% less than that of any other hair transplant clinic in the United Kingdom, Italy, or the United States. All of this is accomplished without compromising the treatment, accommodation, or overall experience.

BlueMagic Group is on its way to becoming Turkey's top-tier hair transplant clinic, specializing in various types and techniques of hair transplants. Patients are sure to get the best at BlueMagic Group.

