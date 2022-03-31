10x1000 Tech for Inclusion Enhances Fintech Learning Programs to Continue Bridging the Global Digital Skills Gap

Together with the strong support of 17 expert lecturers and 31 leading global organizations, tech investors and industry organizations, the platform saw over 1,000 learners completed the Fintech Foundation Program and Fintech Leadership Program in 2021

Fintech training platform 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion ("10x1000") today released its results for 2021. With the vision to train 1,000 emerging talents and tech leaders each year for ten years, the platform saw a total of 1,067 learners from 66 countries and regions complete its Fintech Foundation Program and Fintech Leadership Program in 2021, and receive certifications from 10x1000 and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Close to 80% of its learners are from South and Southeast Asia, with Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines ranking as the top three countries.

Mr. Jason Pau, Program Lead of 10x1000 said: "Deepening understanding of emerging technology applications, cross-region sharing and local networking are the top three priorities for learners embarking on 10x1000 programs. Realizing the potential for cross-country and cross-region knowledge sharing, 10x1000 has also focused on connecting and fostering a vibrant global fintech community of learners, experts and partners to cultivate learning. In 2021, 17 expert lecturers and 31 leading global organizations, tech investors, and industry organizations have joined the community as our close partners to collectively identify learners for 10x1000."

"I encourage everyone in the financial ecosystem—including banks, fintechs, and regulators—to continue exploring development and market opportunities given the current fast-paced digitization and technological changes. Doing so will promote a balanced development that focuses on financial inclusion, consumer protection, cybersecurity, and digital financial literacy," said Hans Koning, Global Chief Digital Finance Strategist at IFC. "Innovative programs like 10X1000 Tech for Inclusion are important to empower future digitization and tech leaders further increase their knowledge and skills to become drivers of sustainable innovation in emerging markets."

On the back of a strong year, 10x1000 also announced a series of new and enhanced learning programs for 2022:

1. Fintech Expert Program

The Fintech Expert Program will be introduced to further the learning journey for tech professionals.

Through eight recorded video lectures, the program is designed to bring learners through a deep-dive into various topics ranging from AI, Blockchain to Cloud to gain practical knowledge and skillsets.

2. Green Fintech Miniseries

To enhance awareness on ESG and green fintech, the miniseries will feature three recorded video lectures on real-life case studies and best practices.

3. Fintech Foundation Program in French

To better meet the demand and reach more learners globally, 10x1000 will make its Fintech Foundation Program available in French.

Mr. Pau added: "We are committed to expand curriculums to provide a continuous and widely accessible learning journey for fintech and tech professionals worldwide. We sincerely welcome more experts and partners to join hands in our collective goal of bridging the digital skills gap and driving financial inclusion."

Training content provided by 10x1000 is being guided by a Curriculum Steering Committee (CSC), an advisory body responsible for ensuring the quality and effectiveness of the curriculum. The current committee is composed of global experts from industry, academia, and international financial institutions.

About 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion

10x1000 Tech for Inclusion is an open and global fintech training platform that enables learners to become drivers of digital economic growth. Its mission is to train 1,000 emerging talents and tech leaders each year for the next ten years. 10x1000 is a philanthropic initiative launched jointly by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and Alipay in 2018.

