dynaCERT Provides Update on Annual Financial Filings

dynaCERT Inc. DYA DYFSF DMJ ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") notes that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Financial Filings") has not been completed prior to today's deadline for filing of the Annual Financial Filings. The Company's auditors have not concluded their audit and the Company is working expeditiously to resolve certain issues raised by their auditors so as to permit the submission of the Annual Financial Filings as soon as possible. The Company continues to work with its auditors to address such issues and is endeavouring to file the Annual Financial Filings by Monday, April 4, 2022.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

