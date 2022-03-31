Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Shares of NeoGenomics Inc. dropped more than 20% on March 28th, 2022, after the company announced disappointing guidance in its quarterly report, as well as the departure of its CEO Mark Mallon. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential NeoGenomics Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in NeoGenomics Inc. NEO.

On Monday, March 28th, 2022, shares of the health-testing company NeoGenomics dropped sharply after announcing in its quarterly report that Mark Mallon will be stepping down after only a year as company CEO, and that the company will miss guidance and rescind its forecast for the entire year. According to Marketwatch, NeoGenomics' stock has been slipping since a November report announced disappointing guidance. In the past six months, the company has lost more than 60% of its value, dropping from a market capitalization of $6 billion at times, to around $2.2 billion at market close on Monday March 28th.

According to Investor's Business Daily, Needham analyst Mike Matson stated the possibility that Mallon invested too much in NeoGenomics minimum residual disease test, which searches for cancer in a patient's blood following treatment. These investments would have affected NeoGenomics' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA.

Following this news, NeoGenomics' stock price plummeted more than 20% on March 28th, 2022, causing significant harm to investors.

