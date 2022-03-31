BARCLAYS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Barclays PLC on Behalf of Barclays Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") BCS on behalf of Barclays stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Barclays has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 28, 2022, Barclays disclosed that it had sold $15.2 billion more structured notes and exchange-traded notes than it had registered. Barclays would repurchase the affected securities at their original price, resulting in approximately $592 million in losses.

On this news, Barclays' share fell $0.96, or 10.6%, to close at $8.09 per share on March 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

