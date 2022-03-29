SmartNICs Summit and Dell'Oro Group Join to Present the Latest SmartNIC Market Research

Dell'Oro Group Will Offer a Special Update and Comment on Near-Term Trends

SmartNICs Summit announces that Dell'Oro Group will be its analyst partner at its first annual event. The Summit will be held on April 26-28 at the San Jose Doubletree Hotel.

Dell'Oro Group Research Director Baron Fung will present a "Market Research Update" in the leadoff plenary on "SmartNICs: Where We Are Today". He will later discuss industry trends and answer questions in the closing panel on "SmartNICs in 2027 and How We Got There".

SmartNICs Summit will cover the latest architectures, development platforms and methods, and applications. It will include pre-conference seminars, keynotes, and paper and panel sessions on major topics. Keynoters will be Intel, Juniper Networks, Fungible, Pensando Systems, Linux Foundation, and AMD. Major exhibitors will be Intel, Fungible, AMD, Arm, Achronix, and Keysight.

"The latest market research is vital for SmartNIC designers and users," said Chuck Sobey, Summit Conference Chair. "They must know which products are succeeding, how demand is likely to change, and what customers want. Dell'Oro Group is a leader in providing critical information for industry participants. We are pleased to have them add a vital dimension to our new event."

"I am pleased to join the inaugural SmartNICs Summit. SmartNICs can make data centers more productive by targeting specific workloads such as analytics or AI. The technology is emerging rapidly with many products now available or announced. The Summit will focus on the devices' capabilities, use cases, and development platforms. It will help designers with an important new approach to building faster, more capable networks," said Baron Fung of Dell'Oro Group.

