Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against NeoGenomics, Inc. ("NeoGenomics" or the "Company") NEO. The investigation concerns whether NeoGenomics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

NeoGenomics specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services and aims to provide comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics' Chief Executive Mark Mallon stepped down as the health-testing company revealed that first-quarter financials will miss guidance and rescinded its forecast for the full year. On this news, the price of NeoGenomics shares declined by $5.30 per share, or approximately 29.8%, from $17.79 per share to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NeoGenomics securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

