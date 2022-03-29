PathSolutions Awarded the 2022 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award

PathSolutions Honored for Offering Exceptional Solutions
PathSolutions RemoteView, a remote troubleshooting tool, has been named as a 2022 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award winner, as presented by TMCnet. The award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in remote working brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce PathSolutions as a recipient of the 2nd Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Each winner is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to a marketplace thrust into the limelight by the global pandemic. I am so impressed with all of them and their pioneering contributions."
"We are excited that our product RemoteView has been awarded the 2022 TMC Remote Work Pioneer Award," said Tim Titus, CTO of PathSolutions. "When we released RemoteView in 2021, we aimed to provide all the testing and diagnosing tools a network engineer needed to monitor and troubleshoot the root-causes of wireless issues, network quality, and user performance problems of remote workers."
RemoteView by PathSolutions allows the network engineers to test remote user connectivity problems in minutes. It acts as an agent that runs a battery of tests to probe, collect, verify, and validate different aspects of network performance and capability. This includes computer performance, inventory, wireless signal strength and channel usage, home LAN fault, firewall issue, ISP contention, or split-tunneling misconfiguration. All test results are sent back to the TotalView server where an email notification is generated so the results can be reviewed by an engineer for rapid troubleshooting.
About PathSolutions
PathSolutions is a leading provider of automated network intelligence solutions that include TotalView® at the core, a lightweight software tool for root-cause analysis (RCA) of network problems, automated network monitoring and troubleshooting; RemoteView for remote user troubleshooting; a VoIP/UC/video monitoring and troubleshooting module, and a Security Operations Manager for security footprint and communications analytics. Customers range from small businesses to large enterprises, carriers, and MSPs.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet
