INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Barclays PLC (BCS) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") BCS investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 28, 2022, Barclays disclosed that it had sold $15.2 billion more structured notes and exchange-traded notes than it had registered. Barclays would repurchase the affected securities at their original price, resulting in approximately $592 million in losses.

On this news, Barclays' share fell $0.96, or 10.6%, to close at $8.09 per share on March 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Barclays securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

