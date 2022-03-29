WM Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call

WM WM announced that it will release first quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of the market on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Following the release, WM will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting "Events & Presentations" from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-710-6139 (US/Canada) or 706-643-7398 (International) and entering passcode 3365157.
A replay of the call will be available through May 10. To hear a replay of the call over the internet, access the "Events & Presentations" section on investors.wm.com. To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, and enter passcode 3365157.
The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at investors.wm.com by selecting "Events & Presentations."
ABOUT WM
Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329006021/en/
