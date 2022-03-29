Diversified Healthcare Trust Elects David Pierce to Board of Trustees

Expanded Seven-Member Board Includes 71% Independent Trustees, 29% Women and 14% Members of Underrepresented Communities

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC today announced that it has elected David A. Pierce to its Board of Trustees as an Independent Trustee, effective immediately. With the addition of Mr. Pierce, DHC's Board now includes seven Trustees, consisting of approximately 71% Independent Trustees, 29% women and 14% members of underrepresented communities.

Mr. Pierce has served as Executive Vice President and President of Boston Scientific's MedSurg since 2018, and President of Boston Scientific's Endoscopy since 2020. He joined Boston Scientific in 1991 as a Territory Manager before assuming management-level positions with increasing responsibility. Mr. Pierce has served as a director of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association since 2014. Mr. Pierce has served as a director of MassMedic since 2020, and as a trustee of Norwich University since 2020. Mr. Pierce served as the strategic advisory board chair of the American Gastroenterology Association Center for GI Innovation from 2014 until 2016, and as a director of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Foundation from 2011 until 2012. Prior to joining Boston Scientific, Mr. Pierce served as Senior Sales Representative for Airborne Express and as a Captain in the United States Army. Currently, Mr. Pierce is a member of Boston Scientific's Global Council for Inclusion and is the executive sponsor of the company's VETS employee resource group, which is focused on cultivating gratitude and service to others, particularly active-duty veterans and their families.

Adam Portnoy, Chair of DHC's Board, made the following statement:

"The rest of the DHC Board joins me in welcoming David as a new Independent Trustee. We believe that David's more than thirty years of healthcare industry experience will be a tremendous asset and we look forward to drawing on his perspective to create value for DHC's shareholders."

Korn Ferry assisted DHC's Nominating and Governance Committee in identifying David Pierce as a candidate for the Board.

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns more than $6.6 billion of high-quality healthcare properties located in 36 states and Washington, D.C. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. DHC's life science and medical office portfolio includes over 110 properties totaling approximately nine million square feet and is occupied by nearly 500 tenants. DHC's senior living portfolio contains over 27,500 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group RMR, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $33 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

