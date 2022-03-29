PuzzleHR Announces the Appointment of Jack Nicklaus II to Advisory Board

PuzzleHR, headquartered in Tampa and a national leader in the HRaaS (Human Resources as a Service) industry, has announced the appointment of Jack Nicklaus II to their advisory board.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the addition of Jack Nicklaus II to the PuzzleHR Advisory Board. As we begin to serve additional organizations in the golf industry with our tailored HR suite of services, PuzzleHR FORE!, we feel that Jack's unique insights will be invaluable to the company's growth," says Lonny Ostrander, PuzzleHR CEO.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the PuzzleHR Advisory Board. Their services help relieve many of the challenging back-office problems that most businesses struggle with, especially companies in the golf industry. Puzzle's innovative solutions are helping companies create thriving workplaces that drive results," says, Jack Nicklaus II.

About Jack Nicklaus II:

As Vice Chairman of Nicklaus Design, Jack Nicklaus II has been directly responsible for the design of more than 35 courses worldwide, with another 10 under construction or development. In 2000, Jack II was awarded membership into the prestigious American Society of Golf Course Architects and named on of Golfweek's 40 under 40.

As a player, Jack II had a successful Collegiate career as a scholarship member of the University of North Carolina golf team. He then enjoyed competitive success-first on the amateur circuit, winning the prestigious North-South Championship in 1985. Jack II later turned professional, playing around the world on the PGA, Canadian PGA, AustralAsian, European, Nike, and Golden Bear Tours.

Jack II, the oldest of Jack and Barbara's five children and the father of five children himself, has followed in his father's footsteps in many ways. Jack II is General Chairman of the Memorial Tournament and Chairman of Muirfield Village Golf Club and has helped the Memorial Tournament increase its status among the elite tournaments on the PGA Tour. The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide has raised more than $40 million dollars since inception and donates the proceeds to charities and children's healthcare. The Nicklaus family and The Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation has raised more than $150 million dollars for children's healthcare over the decades.

About PuzzleHR

PuzzleHR Is America's premier HR as a Service provider (HRaaS). By delivering white glove solutions to HR challenges, PuzzleHR turns HR from a business cost center into a Revenue Driver. PuzzleHR, delivers a complete range of outsourced Human Resources solutions, from benefit and payroll management and talent acquisition to learning, development and engagement. The PuzzleHR team is taking expedited action as employers across the country face a Great Resignation, talent shortage, and need these solutions now.

