Revvable Raises $5M Seed Funding Led by Tiger Global

Revvable to expand its Digital platforms for powersports dealerships
Revvable, a SaaS platform for Powersports dealerships, announced its $5 million Seed Round today led by Tiger Global with participation from its initial investor Bienville Capital. Revvable's mission is to enable a seamless purchasing experience for everything from motorcycles and ATVs to apparel and accessories. With Revvable, powersports dealers will be able to more efficiently and delightfully serve their customers, who will spend less time in the dealership's back office and more time enjoying their rides.
Revvable's cutting-edge workflow platform simplifies the complex process of purchasing a vehicle, bundling financing, warranties, and paperwork into an easy tablet and ecommerce checkout experience. By streamlining deal closing, Revvable removes the burden of endless paperwork for dealership staff and creates an integrated modern checkout experience for customers.
"We're excited to bring world-class software to the critical but historically frustrating process of closing deals. As a decade-long rider, I have seen first hand how long and painful it can be to buy a motorcycle or ATV," said Kel Jackson, CEO and Co-founder of Revvable. "I know how much of black box it seems to customers, and am excited to help make buying a vehicle as easy as updating a virtual shopping cart and buying something online in one click."
Revvable was founded in May 2021 in San Francisco by Kel Jackson and Dave Hughes, and plans to use this Seed funding to continue building their engineering and go-to-market teams.
