Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2022 First Quarter Earnings

Fastenal Company FAST announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2022 first quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. central time.
To access the call, please visit the following Web address:
https://investor.fastenal.com/events.cfm
Our conference call presentation (which includes information, supplemental to that contained in our earnings announcement, regarding results for the quarter) will be available at 6:00 a.m., central time, on the day of the conference call. To access the presentation, please visit the following Web address: https://investor.fastenal.com/releases.cfm
An online archive of the webcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will remain available until June 1, 2022. Participants must have a soundcard and speakers to listen to the online webcast.
About Fastenal
Fastenal supplies a broad offering of industrial, construction, and safety products via approximately 3,200 in-market locations (branches and customer-specific Onsite locations) spanning 25 countries. With continual investment in tailored local inventory, dedicated local experts, and flexible FMI® (Fastenal Managed Inventory) and digital solutions, we help our business partners achieve product and process savings across the supply chain – a "high-touch, high-tech" approach encapsulated by our motto, Where Industry Meets Innovation™. Our local service teams are supported by 16 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel, and robust sourcing, quality, and manufacturing resources, enabling us to grow by getting closer to customers and providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to customer supply chain challenges.
Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.
FAST-G
