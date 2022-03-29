Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2022 First-Quarter Results

Allegion plc ALLE, a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2022 first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, before the market opens.
Later that morning, David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO, and Mike Wagnes, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.
A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company's website at https://investor.allegion.com/. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-883-0383 in the United States or 412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 6786316. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website later that day.
About Allegion
Allegion ALLE is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.
For more, visit www.allegion.com.
