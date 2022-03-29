Reynolds Advisory Partners Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Microdesk on Its Sale to Symetri, a Part of Addnode Group

Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC ("RAP" or "Reynolds") acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Microdesk, Inc. ("Microdesk") of Nashua, New Hampshire, on its sale to Symetri, a part of Addnode Group of Stockholm, Sweden. The transaction closed on March 1, 2022 and was publicly announced on the same date.

Michael DeLacey, the Co-Founder and CEO of Microdesk, commented as follows: "We very much appreciated the efforts of Reynolds Advisory Partners, and in particular Brian MacLeod, who was with us from beginning to end as we found the perfect transaction partner in Symetri/Addnode and completed a successful M&A transaction. We are grateful to have had the benefit of Brian's expert and dedicated assistance, which was essential to the achievement of our goals for the transaction. We are delighted to have joined forces with Symetri/Addnode, and we are thankful to Brian for his important role in the transaction."

Brian MacLeod, Managing Director at RAP, stated: "We are pleased to have assisted Microdesk in achieving a successful result from this M&A process. The combination of Microdesk and Symetri is highly synergistic and will be beneficial to the customers and other stakeholders of both companies, and indeed beneficial to the entire AEC industry, as the industry strives to meet the challenges of strong long-term demand for new buildings and infrastructure that are designed, built and operated in an efficient and sustainable manner."

Mr. MacLeod added: "The Microdesk/Symetri transaction is representative of our firm's experience in providing M&A advisory services to technology and IT services providers in the AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) and BIM (building information modeling) sectors, as well as to software/SaaS providers and IT services firms in other vertical markets. We have extensive M&A advisory experience in these areas."

About Microdesk

Microdesk, headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, is a software consulting firm for building information modeling (BIM), enterprise asset management (EAM) and virtual design and construction (VDC). Microdesk is dedicated to assisting design, construction, and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating BIM, VDC and EAM technologies. Using software from industry leaders such as Autodesk and IBM, combined with its vision and passion for sustainably meeting the demands of urbanization, the Microdesk team of industry experts is redefining project delivery and asset management.

About Symetri

Symetri, a part of Addnode Group, is one of Europe's leading solution providers of digital BIM, product design and lifecycle solutions and has a team of 450 people and the revenue for 2021 was $170 Million. The company has more than 20 offices throughout Europe. With a combination of its own IP, best of breed technology from partners, and a comprehensive range of services, Symetri enables our customers to create sustainable designs, maximize efficiency and increase competitive advantage with digital solutions. Symetri is an Autodesk Platinum Partner and Autodesk Premier Service Provider. Symetri is part of Addnode Group, a publicly traded company based in Stockholm, Sweden with net sales of $440 Million and approximately 1,900 employees.

About Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC

Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank with a focus on the "middle market." RAP provides a full suite of financial advisory services for mid-size and growing companies, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and the issuance of debt and equity capital. RAP's professionals also have extensive experience in advising Independent/Special Committees of both public and private companies, of all sizes, in facing complex issues, including evaluating related party transactions.

For more information, visit www.reynoldsap.com.

