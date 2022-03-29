Walmart Announces 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Date

Formal Business Meeting for Shareholders on June 1, Followed by Traditional Celebration for Associates and Shareholders on June 3
Walmart Inc. WMT today announced that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and will begin at 10:30 a.m. CDT. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.
The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting on June 1. Shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the meeting.
The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Friday, April 8, 2022. The company's proxy statement will be filed in late April and will include details confirming how shareholders can access the June 1 virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company's website.
Following a smaller in-person celebration for associates last year in Bentonville, Ark., Walmart will resume its traditional Friday Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., on June 3 to recognize Walmart's associates from around the world as well as shareholders. The event will begin at 8 a.m. CDT and will feature entertainment and messages from senior leadership to highlight accomplishments and thank Walmart associates and shareholders. It will also be webcast through a link on the company's website.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. WMT helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005992/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.