Walmart Announces 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Date

Formal Business Meeting for Shareholders on June 1, Followed by Traditional Celebration for Associates and Shareholders on June 3

Walmart Inc. WMT today announced that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and will begin at 10:30 a.m. CDT. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting on June 1. Shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the meeting.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Friday, April 8, 2022. The company's proxy statement will be filed in late April and will include details confirming how shareholders can access the June 1 virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company's website.

Following a smaller in-person celebration for associates last year in Bentonville, Ark., Walmart will resume its traditional Friday Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., on June 3 to recognize Walmart's associates from around the world as well as shareholders. The event will begin at 8 a.m. CDT and will feature entertainment and messages from senior leadership to highlight accomplishments and thank Walmart associates and shareholders. It will also be webcast through a link on the company's website.

