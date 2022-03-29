Alcoa Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the "Investors" section of Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa's Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.
A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.
|Conference Call Information
|
Time
|
Wednesday, April 20, 2022: 5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. EDT
|
|
Hosts:
|
Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Call:
|
+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)
|
+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)
|
Conference ID: 7011954
|
To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.
|
|Webcast:
|
Go to the "Investors" section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view presentation slides.
|
|Replay Information:
|
A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on April 20 until April 27, 2022.
|+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)
|
+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)
|
Replay Access Code: 1466642
|
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:
|
|
The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" portion of the "Investors"section of www.alcoa.com at this link: https:/investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/
About Alcoa Corporation
Alcoa AA is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.
Dissemination of Company Information
Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005008/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.