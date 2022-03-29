ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Synalloy Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

by Business Wire
March 29, 2022 4:05 PM | 159 min read

Finishes 2021 with Third Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Growth in Net Sales, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Full Year 2021 Results Achieved Highest Net Sales, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in Synalloy's History

Strongly Positioned to Further Capitalize on Profitable Growth Opportunities in 2022

Synalloy Corporation SYNL ("Synalloy" or the "Company"), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of piping, tubing and specialty chemicals, is reporting its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary

(in millions, except per share and margin)

Q4 20211

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

Net Sales

$95.7

$86.2

$55.9

Gross Profit

$19.9

$18.0

$6.1

Gross Profit Margin

20.8%

20.9%

11.0%

Net Income (Loss)

$8.1

$8.2

$(8.6)

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share

$0.84

$0.87

$(0.93)2

Adjusted EBITDA

$14.9

$14.8

$3.0

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.5%

17.2%

5.4%

Full Year 2021 Summary

(in millions, except per share and margin)

20211

2020

Net Sales

$334.7

$256.0

Gross Profit

$60.8

$22.7

Gross Profit Margin

18.2%

8.8%

Net Income (Loss)

$20.2

$(27.3)

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share

$2.14

$(2.98)

Adjusted EBITDA

$44.3

$9.2

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

13.2%

.6%

_____________________________
1 The fourth quarter of 2021 included $5.7 million in net sales, $0.6 million in net income and $1.1 million in adjusted EBITDA from the acquisition of DanChem, which closed on October 22, 2021.
2 Compared to previous filings, the fourth quarter of 2020 had a $0.01 impact to diluted loss per share as a result of the Rights Offering that closed on December 17, 2021.

Management Commentary

"In the fourth quarter we experienced another period of profitable growth over 2020 and sustained the high levels of performance from the third quarter, capping off a year of meaningful transformation," said Chris Hutter, president and CEO of Synalloy. "We continued to benefit from strong demand in both business segments, and we were able to capitalize on this with expanded manufacturing capacity and efficiency. Within our specialty chemicals segment, the integration of DanChem has proceeded as we had hoped. In fact, we've already begun to benefit from the efficiencies and opportunities associated with the combination, enabling us to provide a broader range of manufacturing capabilities and engineering services to our combined customers.

"Shifting to 2022, both segments continue to show signs of strength as product demand remains healthy. We are highly focused on our operational efficiencies, footprint expansion and accelerating our business development efforts. Though current geopolitical events make macroeconomic forecasting difficult, we anticipate a favorable pricing environment in the first half of 2022 with normalization expected during the middle of the year. As we continue our efforts to better match our production to our increased commercial efforts, we are moving closer to accomplishing our goal of maintaining competitive margins throughout all pricing environments.

"Reflecting on my first full year at the helm of Synalloy, I'm proud of the foundation we've built and progress we've made since embarking on our turnaround strategy. We are prioritizing sustained profitable growth by delivering best-in-class products, continuing to invest in technology and automation to further drive efficiencies and new product offerings, and being opportunistic with acquisitions that meet our internal return thresholds. Our team is committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders by building upon a culture of high effort and results-based performance, and we look forward to delivering upon that commitment."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales increased 71% to $95.7 million compared to $55.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was primarily attributable to a continued strong commodities pricing environment and adjustments made to the Company's product mix in the metals segment to better meet end-market demand.

Gross profit increased significantly to $19.9 million, or 20.8% of net sales, compared to $6.1 million, or 11.0% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Both gross profit and gross margin benefitted from pricing power as a result of increased customer demand and operational efficiencies to offset higher raw material costs.

Net income increased significantly to $8.1 million, or $0.84 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $(8.6) million, or $(0.93) diluted loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding a $5.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2020, net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $11.2 million over the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the strong net sales performance and expense management initiatives. The prior year period also had a $0.01 impact to diluted loss per share as a result of the Rights Offering that closed on December 17, 2021, compared to what the Company had previously reported.

Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to $14.9 million compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales improved 1,010 basis points to 15.5% compared to 5.4% in the prior year period.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Net sales increased 31% to $334.7 million compared to $256.0 million in 2020. The increase was primarily the result of a strong pricing and customer demand environment throughout the year, along with the execution of various initiatives to refocus the Company on capturing growth opportunities.

Gross profit increased significantly to $60.8 million or 18.2% of net sales, compared to $22.7 million or 8.8% of net sales in 2020. This was primarily attributable to the aforementioned net sales growth and the Company's efforts to drive operational efficiencies throughout the year.

Net income increased significantly to $20.2 million or $2.14 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $(27.3) million or $(2.98) diluted loss per share in 2020. The increase was driven by the strong pricing and customer demand the Company experienced throughout the year, which offset labor and supply chain constraints.

Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to $44.3 million compared to $9.2 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales increased 960 basis points to 13.2% compared to 3.6% in the prior year.

Segment Results

Metalsnet sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 65% to $73.8 million compared to $44.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income in the fourth quarter increased significantly to $11.3 million compared to a net loss of ($4.6) million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter also increased substantially to $13.8 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA improved 1,210 basis points to 18.7% compared to 6.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net sales in 2021 increased 30% to $267.2 million compared to $204.5 million in 2020. Net income in 2021 increased significantly to $31.9 million compared to a net loss of $(22.4) million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 also increased substantially to $43.0 million compared to $8.0 million in the prior year. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA increased 1,220 basis points to 16.1% compared to 3.9% in 2020.

Specialty Chemicalsnet sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 95% to $21.9 million compared to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, with $5.7 million of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 being attributable to the acquisition of DanChem. Net income in the fourth quarter increased significantly to $1.6 million compared to $0.5 million in the prior year period, with $0.6 million of net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 being attributable to the acquisition of DanChem. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased significantly to $2.5 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period, with $1.1 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 being attributable to the acquisition of DanChem. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA improved 303 basis points to 11.7% compared to 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net sales in 2021 increased 31% to $67.5 million compared to $51.5 million in 2020. Net income in 2021 was $3.6 million compared to $4.0 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 increased 12% to $6.5 million compared to $5.8 million in the prior year. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA was 9.7% compared to 11.3% in 2020.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, total debt under the Company's revolving credit facility was $70.4 million, compared to $61.4 million at December 31, 2020, with the increase attributable to the Company's acquisition of DanChem in October 2021 for approximately $33 million. As of the end of 2021, the Company had $39.4 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, compared to $11.0 million at December 31, 2020.

Conference Call

Synalloy will conduct a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Synalloy management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-303-6648
International dial-in number: 1-970-315-0443
Conference ID: 2845778

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.synalloy.com.

About Synalloy Corporation

Synalloy Corporation SYNL is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit its web site at www.synalloy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable federal securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "should," "anticipate," "hope," "optimistic," "plan," "outlook," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those identified below, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated: adverse economic conditions, including risks relating to the impact and spread of and the government's response to COVID-19; inability to weather an economic downturn; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and acceptance risks; raw material and other increased costs; raw material availability; financial stability of the Company's customers; customer delays or difficulties in the production of products; loss of consumer or investor confidence; employee relations; ability to maintain workforce by hiring trained employees; labor efficiencies; risks associated with acquisitions; environmental issues; negative or unexpected results from tax law changes; inability to comply with covenants and ratios required by the Company's debt financing arrangements; and other risks detailed from time-to-time in Synalloy Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. Synalloy Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Financial statement information included in this earnings release includes non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors in evaluating its results to determine the value of a company. An item is excluded in the measure if its periodic value is inconsistent and sufficiently material that not identifying the item would render period comparability less meaningful to the reader or if including the item provides a clearer representation of normalized periodic earnings. The Company excludes in Adjusted EBITDA two categories of items: 1) Base EBITDA components, including: interest expense (including change in fair value of interest rate swap), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and 2) Material transaction costs including: goodwill impairment, asset impairment, gain on lease modification, stock-based compensation, non-cash lease cost, acquisition costs and other fees, proxy contest costs and recoveries, loss on extinguishment of debt, earn-out adjustments, realized and unrealized (gains) and losses on investments in equity securities and other investments, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to allow readers to compare the financial results between periods. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

 

SYNALLOY CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

Cash

$

2,021

 

$

236

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $216 and $496, respectively

 

50,126

 

 

28,183

Inventories, net

 

103,249

 

 

85,080

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

3,728

 

 

13,384

Assets held for sale

 

855

 

 

Total current assets

 

159,979

 

 

126,883

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

43,720

 

 

35,096

Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net

 

30,811

 

 

31,769

Goodwill

 

12,637

 

 

1,355

Intangible assets, net

 

14,382

 

 

11,426

Deferred charges, net

 

302

 

 

455

Other non-current assets

 

4,171

 

$

Total assets

$

266,002

 

$

206,984

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

32,318

 

$

19,732

Accounts payable - related parties

 

2

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

12,407

 

 

6,123

Current portion of long-term debt

 

2,464

 

 

875

Current portion of earn-out liability

 

1,961

 

 

3,434

Current portion operating lease liabilities

 

1,104

 

 

867

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

233

 

 

19

Total current liabilities

 

50,489

 

 

31,050

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

67,928

 

 

60,495

Long-term portion of earn-out liability

 

 

 

287

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

 

32,059

 

 

32,771

Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities

 

1,414

 

 

37

Deferred income taxes

 

2,433

 

 

1,957

Other long-term liabilities

 

89

 

 

92

Shareholders' equity

 

111,590

 

 

80,295

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

266,002

 

$

206,984

Note: The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 and 2020 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.

 

SYNALLOY CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations - Comparative Analysis (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Metals Segment

$

73,799

 

 

$

44,698

 

 

$

267,238

 

 

$

204,459

 

 

Specialty Chemicals Segment

 

21,868

 

 

 

11,203

 

 

 

67,477

 

 

 

51,541

 

 

 

$

95,667

 

 

$

55,901

 

 

$

334,715

 

 

$

256,000

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Metals Segment

$

11,767

 

 

$

(4,815

)

 

$

33,561

 

 

$

(24,599

)

 

Specialty Chemicals Segment

 

1,658

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

3,656

 

 

 

4,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unallocated expense (income)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

1,690

 

 

 

2,784

 

 

 

6,828

 

 

 

7,917

 

 

Acquisition costs and other

 

800

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

845

 

 

Proxy contest costs and recoveries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

3,105

 

 

Earn-out adjustments

 

442

 

 

 

(226

)

 

 

1,872

 

 

 

(1,195

)

 

Gain on lease modification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(171

)

 

Operating income (loss)

 

10,493

 

 

 

(6,890

)

 

 

27,348

 

 

 

(31,067

)

 

Interest expense

 

418

 

 

 

406

 

 

 

1,486

 

 

 

2,110

 

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

51

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

(10

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

143

 

 

 

(1,255

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

10,085

 

 

 

(7,272

)

 

 

25,498

 

 

 

(31,973

)

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

2,018

 

 

 

1,320

 

 

 

5,253

 

 

 

(4,706

)

Net income (loss)

$

8,067

 

 

$

(8,592

)

 

$

20,245

 

 

$

(27,267

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.85

 

 

$

(0.93

)

 

$

2.17

 

 

$

(2.98

)

 

Diluted

$

0.84

 

 

$

(0.93

)

 

$

2.14

 

 

$

(2.98

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

9,518

 

 

 

9,198

 

 

 

9,340

 

 

 

9,141

 

 

Diluted

 

9,617

 

 

 

9,198

 

 

 

9,456

 

 

 

9,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA2

$

14,861

 

 

$

3,017

 

 

$

44,308

 

 

$

9,247

 

1During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company distributed subscription rights to holders of common stock, which were priced at a discount to the market value, to acquire additional common shares. The Rights Offering, because of the discount, contains a bonus element that is similar to a stock dividend. As such, the basic and diluted EPS has been retroactively adjusted for the bonus element for all prior periods presented.
2The term Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors in evaluating its results to determine the value of a company. An item is excluded in the measure if its periodic value is inconsistent and sufficiently material that not identifying the item would render period comparability less meaningful to the reader or if including the item provides a clearer representation of normalized periodic earnings. The Company excludes in Adjusted EBITDA two categories of items: 1) Base EBITDA components, including: interest expense (including change in fair value of interest rate swap), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and 2) Material transaction costs including: goodwill impairment, asset impairment, gain on lease modification, stock-based compensation, non-cash lease cost, acquisition costs and other fees, proxy contest costs and recoveries, loss on extinguishment of debt, earn-out adjustments, realized and unrealized (gains) and losses on investments in equity securities and other investments, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent, refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

 

SYNALLOY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

20,245

 

 

$

(27,267

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

7,547

 

 

 

7,572

 

Amortization expense

 

2,794

 

 

 

3,028

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

95

 

 

 

177

 

Asset impairments

 

233

 

 

 

6,214

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

16,203

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

223

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on equity securities

 

 

 

 

(208

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(2,071

)

 

 

1,167

 

Proceeds from business interruption insurance

 

 

 

 

1,040

 

Loss on sale of equity securities

 

 

 

 

38

 

Earn-out adjustments

 

1,872

 

 

 

(1,195

)

Payments of earn-out liabilities in excess of acquisition date fair value 

 

(138

)

 

 

(292

)

(Reduction of) provision for losses on accounts receivable

 

(398

)

 

 

890

 

Provision for losses on inventories

 

1,649

 

 

 

271

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

(848

)

 

 

237

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

481

 

 

 

510

 

Non-cash lease termination loss

 

5

 

 

 

24

 

Gain on lease modification

 

 

 

 

(171

)

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

(2

)

 

 

51

 

Payments for termination of interest rate swap

 

(46

)

 

 

 

Issuance of treasury stock for director fees

 

132

 

 

 

345

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

799

 

 

 

1,791

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(16,185

)

 

 

5,552

 

Inventories

 

(18,873

)

 

 

9,122

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(55

)

 

 

(912

)

Accounts payable

 

10,835

 

 

 

(1,418

)

Accounts payable - related parties

 

2

 

 

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

1,506

 

 

 

86

 

Accrued income taxes

 

9,253

 

 

 

(4,877

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

19,055

 

 

 

17,978

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(1,497

)

 

 

(3,748

)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

1,400

 

 

 

312

 

Proceeds from sale of equity securities

 

 

 

 

4,430

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(32,564

)

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(32,661

)

 

 

994

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Borrowings from long-term debt

 

215,528

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock related to Rights Offering

 

10,010

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

109

 

 

 

 

Payments on long-term debt

 

(206,505

)

 

 

(4,000

)

Payments on BB&T line of credit

 

 

 

 

(10,184

)

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

(92

)

 

 

(109

)

Payments for finance lease terminations

 

 

 

 

(204

)

Payments on earn-out liabilities

 

(3,494

)

 

 

(3,946

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

(635

)

Payments for deferred financing costs

 

(165

)

 

 

(284

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

15,391

 

 

 

(19,362

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

1,785

 

 

 

(390

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

236

 

 

 

626

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

2,021

 

 

$

236

 

 
SYNALLOY CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

($ in thousands) 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

($ in thousands)

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

8,067

 

 

$

(8,592

)

 

$

20,245

 

 

$

(27,267

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

418

 

 

 

406

 

 

 

1,486

 

 

 

2,110

 

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

51

 

 

Income taxes

 

2,018

 

 

 

1,320

 

 

 

5,253

 

 

 

(4,706

)

 

Depreciation

 

2,088

 

 

 

1,820

 

 

 

7,547

 

 

 

7,572

 

 

Amortization

 

754

 

 

 

705

 

 

 

2,794

 

 

 

3,028

 

EBITDA

 

13,345

 

 

 

(4,355

)

 

 

37,323

 

 

 

(19,212

)

 

Acquisition costs and other

 

800

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

861

 

 

Proxy contest costs and recoveries1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

3,105

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

 

 

Earn-out adjustments

 

442

 

 

 

(226

)

 

 

1,872

 

 

 

(1,195

)

 

Loss (gain) on investment in equity securities and other investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

(170

)

 

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

6,214

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

5,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,203

 

 

Gain on lease modification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(171

)

 

Stock-based compensation

 

103

 

 

 

755

 

 

 

799

 

 

 

1,791

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

108

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

510

 

 

Retention expense

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

235

 

 

Restructuring and severance costs

 

57

 

 

 

1,076

 

 

 

1,345

 

 

 

1,076

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,861

 

 

$

3,017

 

 

$

44,308

 

 

$

9,247

 

 

% sales

 

15.5

%

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

3.6

%

1Proxy contest costs and recoveries for the year ended December 31, 2021 are reimbursements of documented, out-of-pocket costs to Privet and UPG partially offset by insurance recoveries for costs related to the 2020 shareholder activism.

 

SYNALLOY CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Metals Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

11,335

 

 

$

(4,590

)

 

$

31,893

 

 

$

(22,388

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

1,293

 

 

 

1,398

 

 

 

5,485

 

 

 

5,855

 

 

Amortization expense

 

680

 

 

 

705

 

 

 

2,721

 

 

 

3,028

 

EBITDA

 

13,308

 

 

 

(2,487

)

 

 

40,099

 

 

 

(13,494

)

 

Acquisition costs and other

 

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

Earn-out adjustments

 

442

 

 

 

(226

)

 

 

1,872

 

 

 

(1,195

)

 

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,214

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

5,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,203

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

54

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

129

 

 

 

303

 

 

Retention expense

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and severance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

 

Metals Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

13,810

 

 

$

2,944

 

 

$

42,963

 

 

$

8,047

 

 

% segment sales

 

18.7

%

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Specialty Chemicals Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,588

 

 

$

525

 

 

$

3,589

 

 

$

4,046

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

9

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

768

 

 

 

381

 

 

 

1,932

 

 

 

1,552

 

 

Amortization expense

 

73

 

 

 

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

2,438

 

 

 

906

 

 

 

5,605

 

 

 

5,607

 

 

Acquisition costs and other

 

61

 

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

 

 

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(8

)

 

 

29

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

207

 

 

Restructuring and severance costs

 

57

 

 

 

 

 

 

484

 

 

 

 

Specialty Chemicals Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,548

 

 

$

935

 

 

$

6,548

 

 

$

5,814

 

 

% segment sales

 

11.7

%

 

 

8.4

%

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

11.3

%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.