Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2022 Results

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global" or the "Company") LBTYA LBTYB and LBTYK))) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. During the call, management will discuss the Company's results, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.
Domestic
866-559-5387
Conference Passcode
7198990
International
+1 516-575-8528
In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 75 days.
ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL
Liberty Global LBTYA LBTYB and LBTYK))) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks that connect over 85 million subscribers across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Eastern Europe. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow's Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.
Our consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7.5 billion, while the VodafoneZiggo JV and the VMO2 JV generate combined annual revenue of more than $19 billion.*
Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies and funds across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like ITV, Univision, Plume, Lionsgate and the Formula E racing series.
* Revenue figures above are provided based on full year 2021 Liberty Global consolidated results (excluding revenue from the UK JV Entities) and the combined as reported full year 2021 results for the VodafoneZiggo JV and estimated US GAAP full year 2021 results for the VMO2 JV. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.
